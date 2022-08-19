AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Derwin James, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said fourth-round CB Damarri Mathis and seventh-round CB Faion Hicks have “exceeded my expectations.”

“Both those guys have exceeded my expectations,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire. “Any time you have rookies coming in, you always have second guesses as a coach on how much they’re going to be able to contribute to your team.”

Hackett added that Mathis and Hicks appear ready for the NFL.

“I think both those guys, both on special teams and defense, have shown that it’s not too big for them and they can compete at the highest level.”

Broncos GM George Paton said WR KJ Hamler and TE Greg Dulcich both look good and they haven’t experienced any setbacks. Paton believes both will return to the field next week: “(KJ) still looks great. He’s working on the side field. Sometimes you have to protect these players from themselves. They’re so eager to get out there and play. KJ and Greg we’re just protecting them.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James, who signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension on Wednesday, said he never doubted that they would come to an agreement.

“There was never a doubt in my mind,” James said, via ProFootballTalk.

James added that it was difficult for him to miss practice as he held in for a new deal.

“Heck yeah, it was super hard,” James said. “Everybody knows how much I love football and how much I want to be out here. It was just hard. I was just taking it day-by-day. Like I say, controlling what I can control. I knew it would happen, but having the confidence to come out here every day and trying to get myself better in ways that I could.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy pointed out that the team’s depth on offense is getting tested early, but he views it as a positive instead of reason to be concerned. Notably, Chiefs WR Justin Watson has caught Bieniemy’s attention with his ability to continue making plays during camp.

“Every day he goes out there, he’s working to improve upon something — and every day, he’s found a way to make a play,” Bieniemy said via Arrowhead Pride. “Very pleased and satisfied with what we’ve seen so far — but he knows he needs to continue working and continue improving on the little things.”

Chiefs second-round WR Skyy Moore‘s confidence has also increased with the additional reps he earned during camp. Bieniemy said that he’s very coachable and has developed nicely during his time in Kansas City.

“He’s an outstanding person [and] he’s an outstanding player — and he’s just a kid that always wants to know what he can improve upon,” Bieniemy said. “First of all, I love watching him work because he’s going to work his tail off, and he accepts coaching. The thing that I love as well is that if he makes a mistake, he’s not a kid that’s going to repeat that same mistake; that’s the thing that’s impressive about him. And then he’s just having a good time. It’s like he’s playing PlayStation out there. He’s just out there having fun. It’s fun to watch him work — but on top of that, it’s fun to watch his growth process since Day 1.”