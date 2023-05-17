AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he is feeling settled in as Denver’s new coach and they are building into their offseason routine.

“I think so,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “We get so busy with routine, the thing with our league is it’s so seasonal. The season ends and you go right into free agency. Then from free agency, you go right into the combine and draft. It feels like — we just finished up with the draft. Obviously, there were a lot of meetings and a lot of film. You get into different portions of the season, and now we’re into kind of spring training if it was baseball. I have a house, a car; I know how to get home now, and you’re getting into the routine. But there’s always that checklist of things that — eventually, you have to leave at night because you’re not going to be able to get to everything.”

Payton had high praise for his staff and their team facility.

“Everybody [is] working to put this together,” Payton said. “There are little things that come up that you tweak or correct. The fields are in great shape and the facility setup is fantastic. I can only reference — again, I go back to that first exposure as a young coach in 2006 post-Katrina. That was a much different situation going into a team that had so much happen to them the year before. This is different. But yeah, I think I’m getting settled in.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he wants their rookies to quickly learn their system and they are taking time to teach the younger players.

“There’s a lot of learning to do, so everything you’re doing this weekend, you’re doing something for the first time,” said Staley, via ChargersWire. “Just learn as much as you can, work as hard as you can. We’re just going to try and make this a big-time teaching camp for them so that when they get started with the veterans on Monday, they feel like, ‘Hey, I’m one of us.’”

Raiders

Gary Klein reports that the Rams plan to hold joint practices with the Raiders and the Broncos before they play preseason games against each other.