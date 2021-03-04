AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Per Aric DiLalla of the team website, Broncos GM George Paton told reporters on Thursday that “we’re still working through it” with regards to OLB Von Miller ‘s team option and status for 2021.

Paton did reiterate they view Miller as a part of their plans in 2021: “We want to bring Von back.” (James Palmer)

Broncos DB Kareem Jackson also has an option that’s coming due that Paton has to make a decision on. He said ideally Jackson would be back: “We will see if we can do that.” (Troy Renck)

is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Broncos. (Justin Melo) The Broncos have a virtual meeting scheduled with BYU WR Dax Milne. (Justin Melo)

Chargers

Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Chargers GM Tom Telesco said using the franchise tag on TE Hunter Henry for the second straight season is an option but the shrinking salary cap makes it a tougher decision than last year.

said using the franchise tag on TE for the second straight season is an option but the shrinking salary cap makes it a tougher decision than last year. Telesco didn’t rule out an extension for Chargers WR Mike Williams : “We’re going to keep all options open. … I think he’s a really, really high-level football player. The opportunities that he gets, he makes big plays for us.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

Raiders GM Mike Mayock has dedicated a lot of resources to trying to fix the secondary in his first couple of seasons at the helm. He’s drafted S Johnathan Abram and CB Damon Arnette in the first round and added guys like CB Trayvon Mullen in the second round and CB Amik Robertson in the fourth. The level of play has not been up to par, though, and Mayock says what the unit needs now is to develop, not to have him throw more early picks at it.

“We’ve expanded some resources in our secondary,” Mayock said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “We’ve got a first-round safety in John Abram; we got a second-round corner (Mullen) who we think is going to be a very good football player. We’ve got a fourth-round corner in Amik Robertson, another first-round corner in Damon Arnette. … So, really, what we need more than anything is for all those players to take it up a notch or two. I’m talking about commitment to the game, work ethic, perseverance, being in the locker room working with your brothers.”