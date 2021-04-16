AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Rob Demovsky notes that only four Broncos players will miss out on workout bonuses by not showing up to voluntary workouts including: LB Von Miller ($500,000), OL Graham Glasgow ($100,000), OL Dalton Risner ($75,000) and QB Drew Lock ($75,000).

($500,000), OL ($100,000), OL ($75,000) and QB ($75,000). Regarding the Broncos’ players opting out of OTAs under the league’s new offseason rules, veteran K Brandon McManus said their team voted on skipping voluntary workouts but is confident they will “reconvene” at some point: “Our team voted based on information we had at that time. I’m sure everyone would love to reconvene, I’m sure we will. Obviously we need to digest it.” (Mike Klis)

said their team voted on skipping voluntary workouts but is confident they will “reconvene” at some point: “Our team voted based on information we had at that time. I’m sure everyone would love to reconvene, I’m sure we will. Obviously we need to digest it.” (Mike Klis) McManus admits that some players could decide whether to join OTAs and others could workout by themselves despite the Broncos’ recent statement: “It would be unjust for us to not speak to our guys. Now that we have more information we’ll reconvene about what we think is best moving forward. If some players still believe we shouldn’t go then we’ll handle that in-house. And if people want to go, it is voluntary but what we wanted to do with our original statement was make it from a team standpoint. I don’t think it’s something that can’t be reversed. I’d say we got a reaction from the NFL because now we have a statement.” (Mike Klis)

Klis believes this “sounds encouraging” that Broncos players will return for OTAs by Monday, or “sooner rather than later.”

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic writes that the Chargers are still struggling to protect QB Justin Herbert , even after signing T Bryan Bulaga last offseason to be their starting right tackle. The team also signed C Corey Linsley , LG Matt Feiler , and RG Oday Aboushi this offseason.

, even after signing T last offseason to be their starting right tackle. The team also signed C , LG , and RG this offseason. Popper notes that the team may still be looking to the draft for help, and takes a look at how the Chargers got into this predicament over recent drafts.

Raiders

Although the Raiders will skip OTAs, Paul Gutierrez reports that those with workout bonuses will be allowed to participate in the voluntary offseason program.

The Raiders have nine players with workout bonuses tied to their contracts this offseason, including: