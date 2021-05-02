AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said he’s excited for the quarterbacks’ competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

“I like our room right now, I think I said that [Friday] night. Teddy and Drew, they’re going to have a great competition, that’s what we wanted all along. We’ll let them compete. … Does that mean we won’t continue to look? No, [but] I say that with every position. But I do look forward to getting Teddy here with Drew and having a great competition,” said Paton, via Jeff Legwold.

Paton added that the Broncos did not consider selecting another quarterback on Day 2 or 3 of the draft.

“We did not,” Paton said. “It just didn’t fall our way and we’re happy with our group.”

Regarding the possibility of signing a veteran free-agent quarterback, Paton said they like their two players but they don’t consider it a strong market.

“We’re always looking. You know what the market looks like right now — it’s not great. We’ll see … but we like our two.”

When asked about how the Broncos will split reps in OTAs between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, HC Vic Fangio said it will be “50-50” between the two: “It will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day but over the course of OTAs and training camp, it’ll be 50-50.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco mentioned they view seventh-round CB Mark Webb as more of a big nickel and slot defender. (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore notes that Las Vegas knew the Cowboys were interested in S Trevon Moehrig and had to use the No. 121 to get ahead of them and select the TCU safety.

and had to use the No. 121 to get ahead of them and select the TCU safety. Ian Rapoport reports that Moehrig slid after he injured his back during training. Scouts say he was wearing tape on it, which affected his stock. He also got an MRI that revealed issues.

Raiders Mike Mayock on the criticism of Raiders first-round selection of Alex Leatherwood GMon the criticism of Raiders first-round selection of : “I knew everyone was going to criticize the Leatherwood pick and I didn’t really care. We feel he’s a plug-and-play player.” ( Ian Rapoport

Mayock also said that Las Vegas was prepared to move back into the first round to draft Moehrig yet ended up selecting him in round two. (Peter Schrager)

Mayock stressed that he and HC Jon Gruden have a firm mutual understanding of the prospects they want: “Jon [Gruden] and I are kind of joined at the hip.” (Paul Gutierrez)

have a firm mutual understanding of the prospects they want: “Jon [Gruden] and I are kind of joined at the hip.” (Paul Gutierrez) Raiders UDFA TE Matt Bushman received a $10,000 signing bonus and $125,000 of his base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)