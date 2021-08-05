AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio has been impressed with first-round CB Patrick Surtain II‘s versatility.

“It’s rare. It’s rare that you would ask a rookie to do that, No. 1, and it’s rare that he’s been able to handle it and do it,” Fangio said, via NFL.com. “Now, he’s not perfected any of them yet, by any means, but we think he can, and it’s not too big for him.” Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb doesn’t think thare has been a learning curve for Surtain. “He’s handled it like a pro,” Chubb said. “He’s been here. You’ve seen the guys say he’s picking up things like he’s a vet. I see nothing different. He’s carrying himself with a confidence and a swag. That’s what you love to see in a rookie, especially a DB. That position gets challenged a lot, whether it’s deep balls or guarding the best athletes in the world. He’s been doing a really good job with it and we’re excited to see him when the season comes.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. has been great in camp: “You don’t have to tell him twice a lot. He’s shown that versatility that we value, those instincts — ball judgment, toughness. All of that we really value in the draft process. He looks like he belongs out there.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

Raiders second-round FS Tre’Von Moehrig has impressed the Raiders coaching staff throughout camp thus far. Raiders HC Jon Gruden is excited to see what the rookie brings to the table.

“Moehrig, I think, is going to show up when the games start,” Gruden said, via Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review Journal. “Right now, it’s still in shorts, but I’m really impressed at what we’ve seen so far.”

According to Bonsignore, Moehrig will be asked to line up as a post safety in DC Gus Bradley‘s defense, which will emphasize his pass coverage and run defense abilities.

“They’re kind of giving me more free range to show my athleticism and do those kinds of things,” Moehrig said.

Raiders LB Cory Littleton, who was one of the better linebackers in pass coverage before signing with the Raiders, is coming off a down year in former DC Paul Guenther‘s scheme, but the Raiders’ coaching staff still believes he can carve out a role within their defense.

“So now … you’re a B gap linebacker or an A gap linebacker in our scheme, (and) how are you versus the run?” Bradley said. “That’s the biggest challenge for him. But he’s got length, and in our system, some guys that are a little bit lighter … have a place in our system.”

Bonsignore reports fifth-round DB Nate Hobbs has also worked his way into position to compete for the starting slot corner role, a position currently held by veteran DB Nevin Lawson .

has also worked his way into position to compete for the starting slot corner role, a position currently held by veteran DB . Second-year LB Tanner Muse , who transitioned to linebacker following his career as a safety at Clemson, has impressed Bradley after missing his rookie season with a toe injury: “He’s got really good speed. In college, that’s what showed up for him, so to have an athletic guy like that on the perimeter … we just got to see how he is when we get the pads on.”

, who transitioned to linebacker following his career as a safety at Clemson, has impressed Bradley after missing his rookie season with a toe injury: “He’s got really good speed. In college, that’s what showed up for him, so to have an athletic guy like that on the perimeter … we just got to see how he is when we get the pads on.” The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen points out Bradley’s defense calls for a lot of press-bail and Cover 3 zone — two techniques former first-round CB Damon Arnette doesn’t have a lot of experience with, which could explain why he’s fallen so far down the depth chart in just his second season.