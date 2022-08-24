AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Tom Brady

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said it looks like LB Jonas Griffith will be able to return from injury for the Week 1 game against the Seahawks. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chargers are excited about WR Josh Palmer ’s development and should be expected to have an “expanded role” that will include more targets next season.

Schultz cites a source within the organization who called Palmer one of the best players in Los Angeles' training camp: "He's got the complete route-tree and he's hyper-competitive attacking balls. One of the best players in camp."

According to HC Brandon Staley , Palmer has cleared concussion protocol and will return to individual drills. (Bridget Condon)

Staley was not ready to name a starter at right tackle, despite OT Trey Pipkins taking all the first-team reps during the past two practices. (Daniel Popper)

Staley also commented on the recent minor surgery of CB J.C. Jackson: "All it depends on is how fast a wound heals. When a wound heals he will be out there." (Condon)

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray said he's eager to prove himself this season: "That's just how I feel about this season and how I am approaching that (adversity) this season, is just every day just responding and showing who the hell I am. Period. That's just how I feel." (Popper)

Raiders

Pro Football Talk reports that Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted to bring QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski to Las Vegas, as a deal was being brokered by UFC President Dana White. However, former Raiders HC Jon Gruden decided to back out of the deal despite Brady being on board.

Davis was asked about it and said he didn’t remember how things went down.

“That was what — two to three years ago or something?” Davis said. “I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset?”

PFF’s Doug Kyed says league sources have identified Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood as a potential surprise trade candidate.

as a potential surprise trade candidate. While he was just a first-round pick last season, Kyed points out there’s an entirely new regime in Las Vegas and Leatherwood currently isn’t in the starting lineup at either guard or tackle.

Raiders Josh McDaniels told the media he is not concerned about TE Darren Waller ‘s absence from the team: “He’s doing everything he can to get back out there….I see him every day. He’s in every meeting.” ( HCtold the media he is not concerned about TE‘s absence from the team: “He’s doing everything he can to get back out there….I see him every day. He’s in every meeting.” ( Paul Gutierrez

McDaniels also said he hopes to have seventh-round OL Thayer Munford and OT Brandon Parker back “sooner rather than later.” (Vincent Bonsignore)