AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos GM George Paton said that they were negotiating with Seahawks GM John Schneider for at least a month: “The fact that this did not leak — we had a month of negotiations between [General Manager] John [Schneider] and I and it didn’t leak. It’s a credit to John and a credit to the Seahawks, the Broncos, and Russ and his team.” (ProFootballTalk)
- Paton says that the team is open to extension talks with Wilson: “We are getting low with cap. But have room to be doing some things. We are open to extension talks. We didn’t make this trade not to have him here for a long time.” (Troy Renck)
- Paton also commented on the Broncos situation at right tackle: “We’re going to continue to add to the offensive line in free agency or the draft.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Gregory continued to comment on what would work for him in Denver, as his past issues lead some to question his commitment: “I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted and valued in my personal and professional space. Some things have worked. Some things haven’t sustained. I have tried and kept trying. Parents lived in Texas with me for the last three years. I think it works with smaller inner circle. … I had to want it to myself.” (Renck)
- Broncos OT Tom Compton‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $400,000 signing bonus, $1.09 million of his $1.595 million base salary if guaranteed, can earn $225,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and a $250,000 playoffs incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- Mike Jones reports that Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill‘s contract talks with the team have been unsuccessful, as the Raiders deal with WR Davante Adams is changing the negotiations.
- The Chiefs’ new deal with OL Andrew Wylie is for one year at $2.537 million fully guaranteed and includes a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- According to Ian Rapoport, the agents of Davante Adams confirmed that the Packers “offered more money” than Las Vegas did, but Adams’ “lifelong dream” was to play for the Raiders.
- Jeff Howe reports veteran CB Stephon Gilmore has not received an offer from the Raiders and discussions “have been minimal to this point.” This comes after Las Vegas was said to be making a push for the cornerback.
- Tashan Reed also reported that the Raiders were not on the verge of signing Gilmore and it would require a “change of heart” on his end.
- Chris Vannini reports that the Raiders are hiring former UMass QB coach Frederick Walker as a quarterbacks assistant.
- The Raiders contract with WR Mack Hollins is for one year and is worth $2 million, including a $700,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.035 million, and up to $500,000 in playtime and catch incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
