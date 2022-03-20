AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton had no problem using new franchise QB Russell Wilson to help DE Randy Gregory change his mind about choosing Denver over re-signing with the Cowboys.

“It’s beneficial when I can text a franchise quarterback and that night, he calls a guy eight times,” Paton said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s pretty special, especially when it’s someone like Russell Wilson. He has a busy life and a big family. He’ll drop everything, whether he’s at a children’s hospital or with his family, to FaceTime with Randy Gregory. It’s pretty cool. I know he did so with D.J. [Jones] and some of the other guys we’ve talked to.”

Gregory himself also commented on receiving calls from Wilson attempting to lure him to the Broncos, saying that Wilson was the top reason he came to Denver.

“It’s big for me because my biggest thing is feeling wanted and having that support,” Gregory told reporters. “I don’t know if it was eight times, but he hit me up a lot. The first night I was afraid to answer back, there was a lot of uncertainty with everything going on. I woke up the next morning and the first text I saw was from him again. Then he sent me another one. I said you know what — and mind you, he’s FaceTiming me throughout this whole entire process. Just having him there in the back of my mind really helped, and being able to sit down and talk to him on FaceTime. It’s funny, he was coming from the children’s hospital. There’s a certain image he has out in the public. It was funny, I was telling my parents, and I was telling my wife, I was like, ‘He’s literally what he is out in the public.’ He’s coming from a Children’s [Hospital], taking the time to call a guy that he’s trying to bring to the team. So talking to him and talking about the culture, talking about the guys, we talked about real estate, the areas to live in, things like that. Got to say hi to Ciara, his wife, so it was a real fun experience. It was really stressful [more] than I thought the experience was going to be in free agency. But the staff here from top to bottom, and then obviously Russell [Wilson], the way he handled it, made this whole process that much easier. Russell Wilson was probably, if not the top reason, one of the top reasons why I was able to get out here. Just his ability to reach out and stay relentless, much like the front office did with me and my agent. I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson ‘s one-year deal includes a base salary of $1.035 million with $600,000 guaranteed and a $400,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year deal includes a base salary of $1.035 million with $600,000 guaranteed and a $400,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Nevada TE Cole Turner has met virtually with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid commented on the recent signing of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: “My hats off to Brett Veach and his staff for working to get JuJu on board with us. He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it. He’ll be another weapon for our offense.” (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders’ new DL Chandler Jones believes playing opposite from DE Maxx Crosby will be “huge” for his production.

“Everyone’s speaking about Maxx Crosby,” Jones said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Last Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m speaking about Maxx Crosby. I’m a huge fan of him. Just to have the opportunity to rush on the opposite side of him is huge for me.”

Jones added that he’s excited to be reunited with Raiders DC Patrick Graham after playing under the coach from 2012-2015.

“When I got in as a rookie, he didn’t just teach me about, this is how you get to a quarterback, this is how you set an edge,” Jones said. “He taught me things off the field. Things about how to be a man. Little things like tying your tie. Things like that that go a long way.”

As for his relationship with HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, Jones said he is “very familiar” with the Raiders’ front office and voiced trust in them.

“I’m very familiar with this front office,” Jones said. “I trust them like no other. I’ve known them since I came to the NFL. This is great. This is a great opportunity for me. I’m happy to be a Raider.”