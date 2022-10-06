AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says new Broncos RB Latavius Murray was inactive for Thursday night’s game against the Colts because the turnaround from signing off the Saints’ practice squad earlier this week was just too quick for Murray to be able to contribute.

He's expected to make his Denver debut in Week 6 against the Chargers, however.

Plenty of people were writing Raiders RB Josh Jacobs off this offseason after the new coaching staff and front office in Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option.

“I ain’t gone lie: I really didn’t too much think about it,” Jacobs said via the Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “I feel like what I do on the field is gonna take care of everything else in the end. I try not to stress myself out about that.”

Jacobs hasn’t gone anywhere, though, and had one of the best games of his career Sunday against the Broncos, rushing 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while adding five receptions for 31 yards in the Raiders’ first win of the season. Although the Raiders added a number of backs this offseason, including fourth-round rookie Zamir White and veteran Brandon Bolden — a favorite from new HC Josh McDaniels‘ system in New England that relied on multiple backs. But through four games, Jacobs has dominated the workload.

“Zamir’s time is going to come,” McDaniels said. “We’ve got a guy that’s really running well. And one of the unique things about Josh Jacobs is you never see him do this (makes signal for a substitution). I think that’s a tribute to the kid and how much he loves football and how hard he competes on a play-after-play basis. It says nothing negative about Zamir. Zamir’s ready to go. It’s just Josh has gotta open the door and say, ‘Come on in and take a couple reps off me.’ He hadn’t done that a whole lot. And I’m OK with that. He’s got that mentality and that physicality about him that he can handle that.”