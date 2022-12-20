AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said there’s a good chance WR Mecole Hardman would be activated and play Saturday against the Seahawks. (Adam Teicher)

Hardman on working to be more consistent this season but not overdoing it: "You can get yourself where you're just trying to change way too much and (then) you're hurting yourself." (Teicher)

Reid added RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is not ready to return yet, but did say TE Blake Bell (hip) has a chance to return following TE Jody Fortson‘s elbow injury. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Raiders OLB Chandler Jones walked through his perspective of the final play of the win against New England when he snagged a lateral and took it back for a walk-off touchdown.

“Instead of pursuing the ball, I just started playing back into saying, alright who’s the next passer? Who could they possibly throw it to next that’s behind the line of scrimmage? Because they’re playing this whole hot potato game,” Jones said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Sure enough, I saw Jakobi Meyers kinda look back at Mac Jones, the quarterback. He was standing in the middle of the field. I literally just jumped up when I saw the ball coming, intended for Mac. Mac was kind of standing there, looking at me with big eyes. I literally just jumped up and intercepted it. I just gave Mac a nice stiff arm with my right hand. The rest was history.”

Jones admitted it was also a little extra special to make a play like that against his former team.

“When you play against a former team, you never really want to speak about it but you always have that in your mind: ‘I’ve got to get this team,’” Jones said via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “So, it does feel a little good. I’ll do a little silent brag there. It felt good. Yeah.”