AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NFL Media’s James Palmer writes the Broncos would prefer to work something out to keep OLB Von Miller, as he looked like he was poised for a monster season before dislocating ankle ligaments in camp.
- Palmer adds Denver’s vision is to pair Miller and OLB Bradley Chubb as bookend edge rushers. They haven’t quite been able to time it up but they’re not ready to give up yet, especially as a way to help their secondary in 2021.
- Broncos S Justin Simmons said it’s hard to say for sure with a new general manager coming in, but he has some hope of agreeing to a long-term deal with the team: “It seems like Denver wants me back, and I want to be there.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)
Chiefs
While the Chiefs are set to lose WR Sammy Watkins and the guys behind him like Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle didn’t stand out in the Super Bowl, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said receiver is something they’ll wait to address in the second or third wave of free agency or the draft.
“We’ll be smart,” Veach said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “If something makes sense for us, we’ll listen. But if the market falls and things make sense for us, we’ll be smart and selective. Typically, like most years, there are numbers, from the top down, in the receiver position in the draft. If something doesn’t work out in free agency, there’s depth in that position to address it potentially in the draft.”
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed does not expect the Raiders to release RT Trent Brown if they think he can be healthy in 2021, as a similar-caliber replacement would eat up the $14 million they’d save by cutting him.
- Reed notes that whether or not the Raiders cut Gs Gabe Jackson or Richie Incognito depends on how they feel about Denzelle Good or John Simpson as replacements.
- The Raiders informed Jackson on Wednesday he is being released. (NFLTR)
- Reed rates the likelihood of some other Raiders cap casualties, including DB Lamarcus Joyner (likely), RB Jalen Richard (less likely) and S Jeff Heath (possible).
- Raiders GM Mike Mayock commented on Brown, who becomes the subject of trade rumors Wednesday: “If Trent is in shape and stays committed, there’s not a better right tackle out there.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- However, Mayock didn’t commit to Brown being on the team in 2021: “The jury is still out here, He’s under contract. We believe in the talent of that player. There would be nothing finer than having Trent Brown protecting Derek in the season opener. But the jury is still out.” (Gutierrez)
- Mayock also voiced his and HC Jon Gruden‘s support for Raiders QB Derek Carr: “I think Derek Carr had his best year yet, under Jon Gruden. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and we’re happy with him…I think Jon Gruden and I would stand shoulder to shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr.” (Gutierrez)
- Mayock confirmed the Raiders would like to bring back WR Nelson Agholor: “All those things he brought, we don’t want to lose.” (Gutierrez)