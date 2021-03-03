AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

NFL Media’s James Palmer writes the Broncos would prefer to work something out to keep OLB Von Miller , as he looked like he was poised for a monster season before dislocating ankle ligaments in camp.

, as he looked like he was poised for a monster season before dislocating ankle ligaments in camp. Palmer adds Denver’s vision is to pair Miller and OLB Bradley Chubb as bookend edge rushers. They haven’t quite been able to time it up but they’re not ready to give up yet, especially as a way to help their secondary in 2021.

as bookend edge rushers. They haven’t quite been able to time it up but they’re not ready to give up yet, especially as a way to help their secondary in 2021. Broncos S Justin Simmons said it’s hard to say for sure with a new general manager coming in, but he has some hope of agreeing to a long-term deal with the team: “It seems like Denver wants me back, and I want to be there.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

Chiefs

While the Chiefs are set to lose WR Sammy Watkins and the guys behind him like Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle didn’t stand out in the Super Bowl, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said receiver is something they’ll wait to address in the second or third wave of free agency or the draft.

“We’ll be smart,” Veach said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “If something makes sense for us, we’ll listen. But if the market falls and things make sense for us, we’ll be smart and selective. Typically, like most years, there are numbers, from the top down, in the receiver position in the draft. If something doesn’t work out in free agency, there’s depth in that position to address it potentially in the draft.”

Raiders