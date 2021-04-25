AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos have two key players who are entering the final season of their rookie deals in 2021, OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Courtland Sutton. Chubb has a fifth-year option that Denver must decide if it will pick up by May 3, and the general sense is the Broncos will do so. Sutton’s situation is a little more complicated as he is working back from a torn ACL but Broncos GM George Paton indicated both are in the team’s long-term plans.

“They’re two of our core guys, and we want them here a long time,” Paton said via Zack Kelberman of SI.com. “We’re not going to address that until after the draft. We’re strictly focused on the draft, but those are two of our guys.”

The Broncos have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)

Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chiefs plan on using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr. next offseason after Brown finishes his rookie contract.

Garafolo adds that there’s no extension as part of the trade with the Ravens.

Raiders

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock previously commented on the low productivity from first-round picks WR Henry Ruggs and CB Damon Arnette last season. However, he is still hoping to see more out of both players in 2021.

“I’m excited about both of them. I don’t think there’s any question in our building how talented they both are,” Mayock said during a press conference Thursday. “Henry’s got to get stronger. Damon’s got to get stronger. They’re both spending an awful lot of time this offseason — both with the strength and also the conditioning aspects. In my mind, we’re going to see different guys. I made a comment a couple months ago about Ruggs and about that whole class last year needing to step up this year and I still believe that. And from Ruggs’ perspective, the sky is the limit for this kid. We knew exactly what he was and that’s who he is. We had no surprises last year on Ruggs. Now, he needs to take it to the next level too, the next level up. Stronger, better route runner, finish, get both feet down — all those things — and we think he will. Same thing with Arnette, up-and-down year. Injured, COVID, all kinds of different issues. We need consistency in effort and I’m a big believer in both those kids. I’m really excited to see them play this year.”

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders GM Mike Mayock did “extensive work” on all of the top quarterbacks in case one slides to No. 17.

The Raiders have met multiple times with Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie. (Justin Melo)