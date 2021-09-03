AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said he has a lot of confidence in their receivers group with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler, and TE Noah Fant.

“A lot of confidence,” Paton said, via BroncosWire. “We have four that are really good. We have a really good returner, and then we’ve got some young guys in the hopper. Zach Azzanni [the wide receivers coach] does a great job with these guys and developing them as you can see. We have a lot of confidence in some of those young receivers.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said third-year TE Jody Fortson has been developing well in the offseason program.

“We saw the Jody Fortson of the spring, not the Jody Fortson of camp,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire. “I think it just doubles down on that mindset of just continuing to add players. At the time before training camp, if we can make the 90th player better than we have on our roster, just continue to do that because these guys do grow and develop at different rates, and if you have a conviction about a guy or you follow a guy’s process during college and early on in his career.”

Veach said they were excited to sign CB Mike Hughes after scouting him as a prospect coming out of Central Florida.

“You have an opportunity to go out and get guys like Mike Hughes,” said Veach. “He was a guy we liked coming out. That opportunity was there. We took it. Jody, we didn’t know, but we allowed him to continue to grow and develop. So, it really just doubles down on the mindset that you can never have enough good players and that continues from our 90 to our 53, now even into the practice squad. We’ll continue to watch guys and if we can get better on the practice squad guys, we’ll make moves there.”

Raiders

Ian Rapoport reports that he spoke to LB K.J. Wright , who said he wanted to sign with the Raiders and DC Gus Bradley all along, yet was waiting for the team to step up and make a significant offer.

Ian Rapoport reports that he spoke to LB K.J. Wright, who said he wanted to sign with the Raiders and DC Gus Bradley all along, yet was waiting for the team to step up and make a significant offer.

Raiders' Derek Carr says he wants to his receivers make plays that are worthy of the SportsCenter Top 10: "I have a group of wideouts that I trust, that when I drop back, I'm going to throw the ball up to them. And I told them, 'It's up to you if you want to make SportsCenter or not." (Paul Gutierrez)

Free-agent LB Patrick Onuwasor visited the Raiders on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

visited the Raiders on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson. Field Yates reports that the Raiders put in a waiver claim on new Panthers RB Royce Freeman.