AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said G Graham Glasgow (shoulder) is “trending toward” being available for Week 3. (Ryan O’Halloran)

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Jarran Reed said their defense did not play up to their standards in Week 2’s loss to the Ravens.

“You know, we’re pissed off,” said Reed, via Rocky Magana of Arrowheadpride.com. “It was not to our standards. And we have very high standards — trust me. We’ve got to keep our heads up. We know who we are — and [we’re] going to stand on that.”

Reed, who signed with Kansas City in the offseason, said their defense is still meshing together.

“We’re not where we want to be at,” Reed said. “[We’re] still fairly new, all of us playing together. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Reed is confident that Kansas City’s defense will correct its issues progressively throughout the season.

“We’ve got 15 more games, plus [the] playoffs,” Reed added. “I’m pretty sure we’ll be there. We will get better as we go. We’re not going to hold our heads down. We will keep getting better each and every day. We’re going to stop the run, and we’re going to rush the passer and get some sacks.”

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo said S Juan Thornhill has shown potential but must earn his way back into the lineup: “He’s had spurts of good football. He just needs to earn his way back.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders K Daniel Carlson said he has improved a ton in his time with the team: “I think mentally I’ve grown a lot over the last few years in the NFL.” (Paul Gutierrez)