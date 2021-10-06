AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Per KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos HC Vic Fangio said they’re hopeful WR Jerry Jeudy can return from his ankle injury on the earlier side of his six to eight week timeline.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is progressing through the concussion protocol but did not practice on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport)

Chiefs

Fumbles in back-to-back games sparked a wave of criticism aimed at Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, perhaps aided by a perception that he hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status. But Week 4 was Edwards-Helaire’s second-straight 100-yard rushing game as he kept his head down and continued to work with the confidence of his teammates.

“Last week, everybody just wanted to kind of set me on fire,” Edwards-Helaire said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “You go in and talk to Coach Reid and he’s like, ‘Bro, just chill, go out there and do your thing.’ He was like, ‘You’re doing what we’ve asked you to do, as far as execution. You’re human, and mistakes are going to happen.’”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reiterated that he never lost confidence in Edwards-Helaire.

“He’s a talented kid,” Reid said. “It was good that he put up back-to-back 100-yard games together. I know he and the offensive line take a lot of pride in that.”

Chiefs DE Frank Clark plead not guilty on Monday in Los Angeles to two counts of possession of a KELTEC SUB-2000 assault rifle and an UZI submachine gun. (Kansas City Star)

Raiders

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Raiders RB Peyton Barber is dealing with a mild turf toe injury and is still seeking medical opinions.

