AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

Former Broncos LB Von Miller spoke about the love he has for his old team during his charity event in Colorado.

“This team is going to be great,” Miller told Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. “It’s bittersweet that I won’t be here to be a part of it, because I’ve still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever. We’ve been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we’ve got Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy‘s going to be insane this year, and Courtland Sutton‘s going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible.”

As for being a free agent earlier this offseason, Miller said that he considered the Rams, Bills, Broncos, and Cowboys before deciding on joining Buffalo.

“Free agency comes, and (I) want to be a Ram, want to be a Buffalo Bill, (I) want to go back to the Denver Broncos, (I) love the Dallas Cowboys,” Miller said. “Everything just happened so fast, (I) go with the Bills… and I start thinking about the type of the wonderful things I can do with this team.”

Chiefs

Chiefs S Justin Reid has faith that the team will continue their ways on offense but is also excited about the versatility of the team’s defensive playbook.

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points. We’re going to combine that with great football across the board. Complimentary offense, defense, special teams, and we’re going to go out and win games. We’re in the toughest division in the NFL, that’s no secret. It’s going to be fireworks every time anybody plays and you’re gonna want to watch that.” Reid also commented on what led him to sign a three-year deal with the Chiefs back in March, which included a call from Mahomes.

“It was a combination of a couple of things. I actually got a call from Pat when I was going through my free agency,” Reid noted. “He called me and was like, ‘Man, we would just love to have you. Everyone here has a good feeling about you.’ The fit felt right. There’s a winning atmosphere that’s there and, of course, the money made sense, too. So when you combine all those things together, it was just a very good fit.” Raiders More and more tight ends are putting up numbers that would be outstanding for any wide receiver. Yet the pay scale as a whole at the position is lagging dramatically behind. Raiders TE Darren Waller is a prime example, as he signed a deal back in 2019 that was worth only $7.5 million a year. He’s due for an adjustment soon. “I feel like it’s a position that’s becoming more and more fit to carry a team’s passing game,” Waller said on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast. “You see it on a lot of different occasions with myself for a couple years, Travis, for a long period of time, George, Mark Andrews setting franchise records in Baltimore, Kyle Pitts, just guys that have all the abilities necessary to be the focal point of the passing game for teams and hopefully being compensated as such. I don’t know if it’s like a certain benchmark of stats or percentages of places lined up, percentages of routes ran. I don’t know what that looks like. I feel like it shouldn’t be that complicated. At the end of the day, you know the impact that a certain guy is having on your team, and he should be paid according to that impact. I feel like it’s the most complex set of skills that you have to have on the field. You look at a certain craft, I mean, quarterback and corner are ridiculously hard to do, but at the same time, the wide range of skills that you have to have, I feel like it’s no more than a tight end, and I don’t think it’s close.”