AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh McDaniels

Broncos

Broncos executive John Elway responded to Brian Flores claims about the Broncos during his interview with the team in 2019, releasing a statement to multiple media members.

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity, and professionalism being attacked. I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half-hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready, and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team. It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him. For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful, and just plain wrong. If I appeared “disheveled” as he claimed it was because we had flown during the middle of the night, immediately following another interview in Denver, and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided. I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Broncos are expected to promote Director of Player Personnel Darren Mougey to assistant GM. The team announced the move on Thursday.

Chiefs

Former Chiefs CB Damon Arnette allegedly pointed a gun at a valet in Las Vegas and demanded the keys to his vehicle, which led to him facing weapon and assault charges in Nevada and his release from the team. (TMZ)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said that he was patient over the past few years, waiting for the right opportunity to accept a head coaching position, and feels he found that in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been patient,” McDaniels said, via NESN. “I’ve been selective, maybe to a fault sometimes. People wanted me to do things a little earlier than maybe I did them. But it was going to take a special place for me to really leave where I was, and I found that here in Las Vegas.”

McDaniels said his vision aligned with team owner Mark Davis as well as GM Dave Ziegler, and felt it would be a great fit for his future.

“When you go through this process, I was very impressed with how exhaustive (the Raiders) were, just in their evaluation of me and my fit and how I would fit into their vision,” McDaniels said. “And then you come out and you spend time with them, you meet the people, you see that everything’s done in a first-class manner. Their commitment to winning is easy to feel, to see, and to me, walking through this building and having a sense of the history and tradition of this organization and how much that impacts the day-to-day here, it really hit me. This is one of those iconic places. It’s a historic organization that has unbelievable history and tradition, and it’s in every hallway. So just getting to know them, feeling their commitment and understanding that that really married up with what my vision would be for another opportunity, it was easy to make the choice.”

Davis said he’s had his eye on McDaniels for the past few years, and noted the development of former Patriots QB Tom Brady and QB Matt Cassel as well as current Patriots QB Mac Jones as reasons for him being a desirable candidate to the organization.

“I’d been watching Josh for many years, for certain reasons other than maybe good ones at times,” Davis said. “The success of the Patriots and watching them over the years, I’ve seen them do it with Tom Brady, who is the greatest of all time, but I also saw the development of Tom Brady, the greatest of all time. Then I saw it with Matt Cassel. I saw (McDaniels) be able to win with him and make Matt Cassel the hottest free agent commodity on the market. Then I saw him do it this year with a rookie quarterback (Mac Jones). I’ve just always seen the Patriots as a team that not only adapts from week to week or half to half, but maybe even series to series. I just believe in Josh’s ability to assess the situation and make the changes in real time, and that’s always been something that’s impressed me.”

McDaniels admitted that when he took his first head coaching job in Denver, he wasn’t fully aware of the importance of investing in people within the organization.

“When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football,” McDaniels said. “I didn’t really know people and how important that apsect of this process and maintaining the culture and building the team was. And I failed. I didn’t succeed at it. So looking at that experience has been one of the best things in my life in terms of my overall growth as a person and a coach. What do I need to do different? How do I need to handle my role if I have another opportunity and do better at it?”

Davis also wanted to capitalize on the synergy of Ziegler and McDaniels working together.

“Of course, Josh and I are tied in many ways in our vision of how to build a team, and our vision of what we want in terms of the players that we need to bring in the building is very connected,” Ziegler said. “But at the end of the day, when it’s time to make decisions on personnel, while we’ll work together, those final decisions will be made by me.”