AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

Broncos
- Albert Breer thinks the Broncos’ coaching staff is safe “for right now” following the hire of George Paton as GM.
- However, the fact that Paton took the Broncos’ job tells Breer that John Elway will be taking a step back and probably walking away altogether at some point soon.
- Breer expects Paton to assess the coaching staff after the 2021 season before considering any changes.
- According to Breer, Paton has been connected to Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.
- Mike Klis reports that Broncos DB coach Renaldo Hill will get a look by the team as defensive coordinator and that RB coach Curtis Modkins is garnering interest around the league.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said CB Bashaud Breeland is still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Herbie Teope)
- Prior to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes announcing that he’s been cleared from his concussion, Reid said both Mahomes and Breeland haven’t shown symptoms but will rely on the doctors’ ruling: “They look and act normal, but I rely on the docs.” (Teope)
- Mahomes said he does not expect to have any lingering effects from his head/neck injury: “We have the belief that I’ll have no lingering effects and I’ll be able to go out there and be who I am.” (Teicher)
- Mahomes added that he never showed any concussion symptoms and prepared throughout the week as if he was going to play: “You can only control what you can control. For me, that was coming in every day with a positive attitude, trying to make myself better, trying to prepare as if I was going to play. Luckily enough, I haven’t had any symptoms and I’m able to play.” (Teicher)
- The Chiefs officially ruled out LB Willie Gay (ankle) from Sunday’s game.
- QUESTIONABLE for the AFC Championship game: WR Sammy Watkins (calf), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (foot).
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have denied “multiple requests” from NFL teams to interview QBs coach Tim Kelly as a potential assistant coach.
- Ben Volin reports that Colts DC Matt Eberflus is considered an “early favorite” for the Texans’ head coaching job after doing a “great job” in his recent interview.