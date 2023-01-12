AFC Notes: Broncos, DeAndre Hopkins, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Field Yates notes that the Broncos will roll over $10,605,233 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Chargers

Dave Burns and John Gambarado of the Burns & Gambo Show noted that the Chargers and Jaguars could be two teams interested in the services of Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“Yeah, I’ve been told several times over the course of the last five or six weeks that it’s very possible that he’s gonna ask out, that he’s not happy, that he’s going to want to go somewhere else,” Gambarado said. “I’ve even heard today from people very close to the situation that, you know, that the preferences for him would be the Jaguars and the Chargers. The Jags because he could be, you know, with Lawrence (QB Trevor Lawrence) and Pederson (Head Coach Doug Pederson). Could be his best shot at a title to go with one of those teams. You know, the problem is that each guy has a highly-paid wide receiver. The Jags have Kirk (WR Christian Kirk), then the Chargers with Mike Williams (WR Mike Williams). Maybe they get off of (WR) Keenan Allen. It’s just a preference I’ve heard from people close to Hopkins that that’s two teams he would like to go to, but we gotta see how it plays out.”

Field Yates notes that the Chargers will roll over $2,620,966 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Chiefs

Field Yates notes that the Chiefs will roll over $2,866,615 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Raiders

According to Jeremy Fowler, indications seem to be that the Raiders will move forward with DC Patrick Graham .

. Although Fowler notes that there was some speculation of Graham being on the hot seat, the Raiders were depleted defensively and plan to make upgrades.

Field Yates notes that the Raiders will roll over $6,680,133 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.