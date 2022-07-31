AFC Notes: Broncos, Melvin Gordon, Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett was asked why the team brought back RB Melvin Gordon despite installing a new offense.

“Because he is Melvin Gordon,” Hackett told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been watching Melvin forever. He’s just a downhill, skilled player. He can catch from the backfield, pass protect, and all those things. Just getting to know him now, I’m even happier that he’s here. Everything that I have witnessed, which was just off the tape, watching him run for all those yards, run people over and utilize speed. So now getting to know him it’s even better. He’s got a little swag to him, and he’s been doing this for a while, so it’s always great to have a veteran leader around.”

Hackett also mentioned that Gordon will have to fit in with RB Javonte Williams and QB Russell Wilson.

“I wish we could have a bunch of footballs out there and give it to all kinds of people,” Hackett said. “It’s not just about one guy, we want them to be able to cover everybody. We want to be able to use multiple people. We want to put maybe three halfbacks out there, maybe three tight ends, you never know. I think it’s all about being multiple and getting your best guys out there as much as you possibly can. So I’m excited to utilize both of those guys.”

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos CB K’Waun Williams is having an MRI on his knee after tweaking it late in practice. The MRI eventually revealed no structural damage.

Broncos OT Cameron Fleming signed a veteran salary benefit deal with a base salary of $1.12 million, a $100,000 signing bonus, and a $52,5500 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play an even bigger role in the team’s offense than he previously has as he enters his third NFL season.

“I’m not one of those guys who’s like, you know, throw me the ball,” Edwards-Helaire said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Whoever can get the ball, I mean, it’s Pat (Mahomes), bro, he might be looking this way and throw it behind his back like you don’t know where the ball is going. So it’s like, you can’t complain about targets and everything else. I’m here, but it’s 11 guys on the field. And if the ball is flying my way, my job is to catch it and go make a play.”

“I’m not a selfish guy — far from it,” Edwards-Helaire added. “I could care less whoever’s getting the ball. But it’s like, man, if we get the ball, and we get down the field and we win games, like, why complain about it? Some people would be like, ‘I want the ball.’ But if that’s what’s working at that time, the next two weeks just might be my weeks. So it’s like, you can’t sit there and dwell on something that’s not benefiting you personally or your ego. It’s more important to me, like, I put on a helmet that says ‘Chiefs,’ not, you know, ‘Edwards-Helaire’ posted on everything I have. So it’s always about the brand, but it’s also about those guys in the organization.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs isn’t taking his declined fifth-year option personally and instead plans to use it as motivation.

“I’m a firm believer in the work that you put in is going to pay off for itself,” Jacobs said, via RaidersWire.com. “I had to be here either way. And this is where I want to be, so I didn’t have no problem with it. It just gave me more reason to come in every day and gel with the guys and work, so that’s how I looked at it.”