AFC Notes: Broncos, Mike Williams, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos S Justin Simmons expects a big year out of WR Jerry Jeudy and mentioned that they’ve had to key on him throughout their offseason program.

“Jerry is going to be dangerous,” Simmons said, via BroncosWire. “The way that they’ve been using him and the way we’ve had to really key in on him in just OTAs. Training camp is obviously going to be amped up more. Jerry is going to have a heck of a year; I can’t wait to watch him play and just to be let go. Just run free and do what he does best. He’s one of the best route runners I think I’ve consistently gone up against over and over.”

Simmons reiterated that Jeudy has been impressive in practice.

“You have to lock in, know where your leverage is and know where your help is because if you don’t, he can make you look silly in practice. I’m thankful for that, too, because we go up against a lot of guys that are talented, but Jerry is special, for sure. I think it’s going to be a big and great year for him.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said WR Mike Williams is a player he can rely on when they need to make a play and he was elated the Chargers were able to re-sign him this offseason.

“Mike Williams has been huge. He’s one of those guys that if you need a conversion on third down — he’s going to be open,” he said via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “As special and as talented as he is as an athlete, he’s an even better teammate. For us to keep him around, I thought that was big for this franchise because he’s such a big part of our offense. Without him, we’re not the same team. It was really good to keep him.”

Chiefs

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus thinks the Chiefs should sign DE Carlos Dunlap in order to provide a rotational edge rusher alongside Frank Clark and first-round George Karlaftis.