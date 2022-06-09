AFC Notes: Broncos Ownership, Chargers, Kyle Van Noy, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos are set to be sold to the Walton-Penner group for a reported $4.65 billion. Mike Florio, citing a source, reports that Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris made it clear that his group would pay $5 billion for the organization if given assurance that it would get the deal done.

However, Florio mentions that Harris was concerned that they'd get into a bidding war with the Walton-Penner group until its bid was secured.

Florio adds that Harris’ group intends to pursue another NFL franchise and felt there was no reason to drive up the Broncos’ price.

Adam Schefter reports the Walton-Penner ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role that could eventually lead to him becoming a member of the group and having equity in the organization.

Chargers

Chargers recently signed LB Kyle Van Noy said he signed with the team in order to pursue a Super Bowl.

“I love winning,” Van Noy said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t care about stats. Most people do. That’s all fine and dandy. But at the end of the day, when you get to hold up the trophy, nobody can really say nothing. I want to be able to do that, and I want to bring that juice each and every day to practice and fuel the team.”

Van Noy added that HC Brandon Staley was a big factor in his decision to sign with Los Angeles.

“I’ve been a fan of him for a while,” Van Noy said. “He’s a good person too. … It’s refreshing to have a young coach with his mindset to lead a team and to be around him and really, truly feed off that.”

Van Noy called the Chargers’ organization a “refreshing environment” for him after being on the Patriots from 2016 to 2019 and 2021.

“I like this environment,” Van Noy said. “I’m ready for it. It’s new and it’s refreshing, for sure. There’s a time and place from every environment. I think that was good for me when I was [early] in my career and needed those things. Where I’m at in my career now, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QBs coach and former Bears HC Matt Nagy said he wants to use his experience in Chicago as a tool to improve.

“I want to use my experiences in Chicago to help me be better here for our team here in Kansas City,” said Nagy, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a little bit of humility you have to have to do this.”

Nagy reiterated that he gained a lot of experience as the Bears’ head coach over the last four years and thinks it helped “put things into perspective” for him.

“You have highs and lows and you learn,” Nagy said. “You have so many hats you put on at that time. You learn a lot. You rely on those experiences that you went through. They’re real-life experiences. I didn’t have that when I went into my interview with Chicago. But I had four years worth of real-life experience of a lot of different situations — offense, defense, special teams. How to deal with players. How to deal with media. What it does is it really allows you to grow, but it puts things into perspective. In life, for me, a lot of my failures that I’ve had, I’ve tried to use to best of my ability to make me better.”

Nagy called Patrick Mahomes a “rare” quarterback in the NFL.

“He’s rare,” Nagy said. “But then when Kansas City came to Chicago and you gotta look across the sideline and see that dude over there. It’s like, ‘OK, maybe just score 24 instead of like 42.’ I’m so excited to be in that room with him.”