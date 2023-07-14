AFC Notes: Broncos, Patrick Surtain, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Broncos

Broncos ST coach Ben Kotwica said that CB Patrick Surtain wants to be a part of special teams and has shown a willingness to help the team in that phase of the game.

“You’re always looking for depth at various positions, whether it be a core player or somebody on the perimeter,” Kotwica said, via Broncos Wire. “Here in the spring, you’re trying different things. Now is the time to try a different formation in your punt game or try a fake. Pat going back there to catch punts was something that we wanted to explore. The cool thing about Pat is that he wants to be part of special teams. Coach Payton, Coach [Mike] Westhoff and myself made it an emphasis, and Coach Payton is one of the best teachers I’ve ever seen, whether it’s offense, defense, situational ball, and even special teams. Everybody is buying in, so it’s really cool to see that out of Pat.”

Surtain says that RB Javonte Williams looks good coming off last year’s torn ACL.

“Javonte looks good, man,” Surtain said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “I can’t wait for him to get back out there and play with the fellas.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks HC Andy Reid‘s guidance has been invaluable to the development of his career.

“He’s meant the world to me. He’s just the best,” Mahomes said, via AP Pro Football with Rob Maadi. “He’s the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he’s just one of the best people of all time. He’s learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn’t let me be satisfied with where I’m at. He teaches me a ton. Not only the quarterback position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband. He lets me be who I am every single day. I think if I’d have went to some other places, I would’ve had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way, and he just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it. I think that’s what’s made me such a different type of quarterback in this league.”

Mahomes feels it’s been important to “maximize every single day” and not rest on his laurels.

“I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they’re remembered, but I think you have to think about that and at the same time evaluate every day how you can become better,” Mahomes said. “How you can really maximize every single day, and then whenever your career’s done, you have no regrets. And I think that’s what I’ve always preached is it’s not about success of that day. It’s about having no regrets at the end of your career. I think that if you work hard every single day and put everything you have into the game, then when you look back at the end of your career, however many trophies you have or however many Super Bowl rings you have, you’ll have no regrets.”