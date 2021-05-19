AFC Notes: Broncos, Patriots, Raiders

Broncos
- NFL Media’s Mike Silver reports that the Broncos were set to trade WR DaeSean Hamilton to the 49ers prior to him sustaining a torn ACL and subsequently landing on the Non-Football Injury list.
- The Denver Broncos announced they’ve hired Roman Phifer as a senior personnel executive. Phifer is expected to have a hybrid role that includes pro and college scouting.
- Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post doesn’t consider the Broncos a candidate to acquire Texans QB Deshaun Watson given the possible discipline he’s facing from the league while their “Plan A” is going forward with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.
- O’Halloran expects Bobby Massie to be the Broncos’ starting right tackle next season.
- O’Halloran points out that Broncos OTs Cameron Fleming and Calvin Anderson are competing for the No. 3 role.
- The Broncos have hired former Falcons’ area scout Sae Woon Jo as a Western National scout. (Ryan O’Halloran)
Patriots
Patriots’ second-round LB Josh Uche believes that he can be a similar player to Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower and is excited to play alongside him.
“If we’re being transparent, I remember in the draft process a team would ask me kind of how I wanted to be used as a football player, and I just remember watching Dont’a Hightower all the time in college,” Uche said, via Mike Dussault of the team’s official site. “I just think he’s a phenomenal football player. Just to even share a locker room with him is truly an honor. God-willing, if we share the field together, then that will be another [honor].”
Raiders
Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden says he believes RB Josh Jacobs can be an MVP caliber running back in the NFL, adding: “We’d like to see him get more and more real estate.”
He then went on to mention the team has added RB Kenyan Drake for not just his skill set, but for insurance in the case of an injury.
“Doug Martin had 190 touches three years ago when [Marshawn] Lynch went down,” Gruden said, via Raiders YouTube. “DeAndre Washington had 144 touches when Jacobs went down two years ago. And this past year, Josh went down and DeVonte Booker got 110 touches. So we’re going to try to circulate the touches Kenyan Drake’s way. He’s a guy that’s made big plays.”
- Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, if the Falcons are going to end up trading WR Julio Jones, talks should heat up after June 1. He mentions the Raiders were the only team he’d heard connected to Jones during the draft.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!