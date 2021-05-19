AFC Notes: Broncos, Patriots, Raiders

Broncos

Patriots

Patriots’ second-round LB Josh Uche believes that he can be a similar player to Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower and is excited to play alongside him.

“If we’re being transparent, I remember in the draft process a team would ask me kind of how I wanted to be used as a football player, and I just remember watching Dont’a Hightower all the time in college,” Uche said, via Mike Dussault of the team’s official site. “I just think he’s a phenomenal football player. Just to even share a locker room with him is truly an honor. God-willing, if we share the field together, then that will be another [honor].”

Raiders

Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden says he believes RB Josh Jacobs can be an MVP caliber running back in the NFL, adding: “We’d like to see him get more and more real estate.”

He then went on to mention the team has added RB Kenyan Drake for not just his skill set, but for insurance in the case of an injury.

“Doug Martin had 190 touches three years ago when [Marshawn] Lynch went down,” Gruden said, via Raiders YouTube. “DeAndre Washington had 144 touches when Jacobs went down two years ago. And this past year, Josh went down and DeVonte Booker got 110 touches. So we’re going to try to circulate the touches Kenyan Drake’s way. He’s a guy that’s made big plays.”

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, if the Falcons are going to end up trading WR Julio Jones, talks should heat up after June 1. He mentions the Raiders were the only team he’d heard connected to Jones during the draft.