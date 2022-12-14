AFC Notes: Broncos, Patriots, Raiders

Broncos

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes that the Broncos have the best chance to turn things around next season among those franchises eliminated from playoff contention, due to the strength of their defense and the idea that QB Russell Wilson has no choice but to improve following this poor campaign.

has no choice but to improve following this poor campaign. Wilson is doing physical activity in practice but has to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning. (Troy Renck)

Broncos OLB Jacob Martin injured his knee and will miss the remainder of the season. ( injured his knee and will miss the remainder of the season. ( Renck

Troy Renck reports that Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will be fined but not suspended for making contact with an official in Sunday’s game.

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones is looking forward to taking on the Raiders and their HC Josh McDaniels this week, as the two spent plenty of time together during Jones’ rookie campaign in New England before McDaniels departed for Las Vegas.

“He pushed me really hard, coached me really hard. We just worked together. We were with each other every day and working hard,” Jones said, via the Boston Herald. “He expects a lot out of his players. He’s a smart, smart guy. He’s got a great memory and great recall. He remembers things from certain games. Definitely a great coach. I’m looking forward to going against him.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on the team moving on from OL John Simpson: “John did some really good things here but wanted to give some other guys some opportunities here that they’ve earned.” (Paul Gutierrez)

The Raiders hosted LB Kana’i Mauga, DB Jamal Peters, and TE Levine Toilolo for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)