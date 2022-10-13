AFC Notes: Broncos, Sean Payton, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) looked good practice in Thursday’s practice and has done well with his recovery: “I do think he’s doing an amazing job getting himself to 100 percent.” (Troy Renck)
Chargers
- PFF Doug Kyed talked to a number of league sources to find out what the Saints could get for former HC Sean Payton if he decided to return to coaching next year. New Orleans still has his rights, so any interested teams would have to trade for Payton.
- A coach hasn’t been traded in a long time since a flurry of high-profile ones in the early 2000s. But sources told Kyed they’d expect the Saints to be able to get at least one first-round pick for Payton, maybe more.
- As to where Payton could end up, Kyed mentioned there aren’t looking like there will be a ton of vacancies this year. But the Broncos and Chargers were highlighted as possibilities if they continue to underperform expectations in 2022. The Cowboys have been linked to Payton for years but current HC Mike McCarthy has the team at 4-1 right now.
Chiefs
- Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub expects K Harrison Butker (ankle) to play in Week 6 “as long as we don’t have any setbacks.” (Adam Teicher)
- The Chiefs worked out RB Nate McCrary in addition to RB Wayne Gallman. Gallman ended up signing with the team. (Aaron Wilson)
