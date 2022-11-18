AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson.

“I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”

Cooper said Watson’s talent has been evident in practice.

“It was cool just being able to see him out there,” Cooper said. “Like I said, in the last interview with you guys, had greatness on display. We’ve seen that greatness on display from Deshaun over and over again. So anytime you’re around a great player it’s just great to see, great to be around.”

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said Watson has looked good so far in practice and he can tell he’s been working during his time away.

“He looked good,” Van Pelt said. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good. Continue to work him in. He’s been in the room for a while now, so I think he has a good understanding of how we work in a game week and transitioning him in when the time comes.”

Van Pelt added that they’re giving Watson first-team reps while not shorting QB Jacoby Brissett on his preparation.

“It’s not tough, but you just have to have intent on what you’re trying to get done,” Van Pelt said. “What reps that you can give Deshaun that you feel like Jacoby has a great understanding of that doesn’t actually need that rep again. So, you’re trying to make sure you have the right plays selected for Deshaun while, at the same time, not shorting Jacoby in his preparation.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) said he isn’t concerned about his injuries and sees “the bigger picture” for their season.

“It’s been tough, but being in the league a little while now, you’ve seen the big picture,” Andrews said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official site. “They’ve got a great staff here, great coaches, great teammates. But I’m feeling good. Just maturity, seeing the bigger picture has been big for me.”

Andrews is glad that they’ve been successful through his absence and gave high praise to TE Isaiah Likely.

“When I’m good to go, I’m good to go,” Andrews said. “It’s awesome that we’re able to win regardless. The main thing is us winning and nothing else matters. He’s (Likely) playing really good ball. I think it’s been good for him getting even more reps. Him and I on the field at the same time is going to be dangerous.” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Andrews had “a lot of reps” in Friday’s practice but the tight end will be a game-day decision for Week 11.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson missed practice on Friday due to an illness but he's expected to play in Week 11. (Lindsey Yok)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said the team is very optimistic about DB Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s status after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

“Reports regarding Minkah and his inclusion this week are really positive,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “I know that he’s already been here and run [Tuesday]. I saw him Sunday at the stadium, and Minkah wanted to play on Sunday. Obviously, that wasn’t the appropriate thing to do, but that’s just the mentality that he brings in. Oftentimes, when you’re talking about injury or being unavailable, coming back from lack of availability, your attitude has a lot to do with it and so we’re really optimistic about him.”

Doctors initially gave Fitzpatrick a 10-day to a two-week timetable to return.

“The worry is when they cut open, they cut through muscle, obviously to get into your stomach,” he said. “So you just want to make sure that that’s healed properly before you get out there and go.”

Steelers DB Damontae Kazee didn’t notice a drop-off after Fitzpatrick returned to the field on Thursday.

“It looked like there was no drop-off,” Kazee said. “It don’t look like he got surgery to me.”

Fitzpatrick believes he can help contribute to the team this week against the Bengals even if he doesn’t play.

“I think I can help ’em out a lot,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve been playing against [the Bengals] for the past four seasons, twice a year, so we’re familiar with them. There hasn’t been a whole lot of turnover in the receivers and quarterback and offense, so there’s a lot I can do to help them.”

Regarding Steelers RB Najee Harris‘ 99-yard performance in Week 10, OC Matt Canada thinks the running back was able to run downhill at a higher level: “We saw him hitting it more downhill. He was just being more of himself.” (Gerry Dulac)