AFC Notes: Browns, Dolphins, Ravens

Browns G Drew Forbes said he thinks opting out last season could help him have a great season this year.

“It’s been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Forbes said, via Browns.com. “I would much rather have the opportunity right now to go back and play some ball, but just given the situation, we made the most of it, and I’m happy where we are.”

Forbes also said that while he was away, he was impressed with how much the offensive line developed.

“It was art, honestly, in the form of that offensive line,” he said. “I loved watching those guys. That whole room is just a bunch of athletic individuals who can move laterally and get up the field. For me, I just feel like my lateral mobility and athleticism is a staple of what you need (in their schemes).”

Mary Kay Cabot thinks WR Odell Beckham Jr. should be ready to play by Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL.

Dolphins

Dolphins’ LB Andrew Van Ginkel is hoping that Miami can put him in the right position to contribute in 2021.

“Hopefully, this year I can take it to another level.” Van Ginkel said, via Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald. “I think the coaches will put me in the right spot to help me succeed and develop me as a player. I’m looking forward to using that relentless effort and try to help this team win.”

One specific area where Van Ginkel is hoping to improve is as a pass-rusher.

“Yeah, I’d like to continue to work on my pass rush,” Van Ginkel said. “Whenever I can improve my win percentage or be able to be a tackle cleaner, whatever the case may be, being quicker and faster is the biggest thing. I want to be able to explode off the line and be able to bend the edge or get stronger and counter inside. I’d say that’s the biggest part of my game I’d like to improve on. It’s kind of the same goal: Keep adding strength and get faster. And then just have better knowledge of the playbook, this being my third year in it to be able to be more assertive with my calls and adjustments. That’s a huge part of that I’m trying to improve on my game.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Wink Martindale called OLB Jaylon Ferguson a player “on the rise” and expects a productive season out of the third-year pro.

“He’s in great shape. His mind’s in the right place. He’s working on the right things that’s going to help us win,” said Martindale, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Martindale points out that Ravens’ first-round OLB Odafe Oweh is a bit “raw” with his development given he’s played football for just five years.

“And he’s only played football for five years. That’s why I’m talking about him being raw. But the thing of it is, there’s things he does right now in practice that’s better than what our veterans can do. And he’s just learning it, too. He doesn’t even have the technique perfected. But there’s things that he does that he’s better than some of the veterans can do. And that’s what’s exciting about him. And on top of that, he’s a great person. He wants to be great, and he checks all those boxes. And I guarantee, he’s going to be on the quarterback. He’s going to hit the quarterback, so don’t worry about that.”

Martindale said that fifth-round OLB Daelin Hayes was a “leader” at Notre Dame and is confident the linebacker will be successful in the NFL.

“It’s a place [Notre Dame] where if they tell you that he’s the guy, that means he’s a leader,” Martindale said. “I know it’s going to take a little while for him to catch up to the speed of the pro game, but I’m really pleased with what he’s done [in] just the little time he’s been here. So if they make plays in college, they’ll make plays on Sunday in the pro game. And both those guys can make plays, and they do it in different ways.”

Martindale is hopeful that Ravens CB Tavon Young will be fully recovered from his torn ACL ahead of training camp.

“It may be sooner, I’m hoping,” Martindale said. “He looks great.”

Martindale called Young their nickel back and a “playmaker” for the Ravens’ defense.

“He’s our nickel [cornerback]. He’s quick. You guys know all the good things about him. He’s a playmaker for us. And I can’t wait to get him back on the field. And just like I told him … you control the narrative. Nobody else does. So you get your mind right and say, ‘This is what I’m going to do this year’; that’s what you’re going to do. And he’s worked way too hard not to have any success. I’m just telling you that now, so I can’t wait for him to come back, and we’re definitely expecting him to come back sooner than late.”