AFC Notes: Browns QB Competition, Mike McCarthy, Steelers, Ravens

Browns

Eventually, Browns HC Todd Monken will have to decide who his starting quarterback will be for Week 1: Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. He compared and contrasted the two in a recent interview.

“To me, Shedeur has [progressed] in terms of his operation and progressions in the pass game, and command of the huddle,” Monken said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That’s where he’s come the furthest, really understanding. It was a new system, right? OK, what are we asking him to do? And then how is he operating? And he’s come the furthest.

“Deshaun has been through this. He’s a veteran. He understands. He’s been through systems. So Shedeur had the furthest to go. And that was tough. So what has he done? He’s put himself in that conversation. Because obviously, Deshaun’s going to look like there’s still something in there. … Now, where does it go from there? I don’t know.“

Monken said RBs Ahmani Marshall and Raheim Sanders are battling for the third-string RB job. (Scott Petrak)

and are battling for the third-string RB job. (Scott Petrak) Watson on whether he is practicing at his best: “Of course. I have a clear vision, I have a clear mind.” ( Jackson )

Ravens

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens CBs Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are both practicing on Monday after missing most of last week with injuries.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy praised quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard after the team’s preseason matchup and feels that both showed poise when taking charge of the offense.

“I like the way our quarterbacks ran the offense and that’s the big thing. . . . I thought they were very poised,” McCarthy said. “I liked the way all three of them played, especially our young guys. I liked the way Will responded. . . . He did a good job overcoming some long down on distances, and I thought his two-minute drill was outstanding. And I thought Drew played very, very well.”

McCarthy continued: “We had some good play-extension production. The ball placement and decision-making was strong for the first preseason game.” ( Farabaugh )

Keeanu Benton said he knew an extension was in the works: Steelers DTsaid he knew an extension was in the works: “I knew it was coming eventually, but just didn’t know when. See, I still ain’t got a haircut today. If I knew it was today, I would definitely got cleaned up a little bit.” ( Pryor )