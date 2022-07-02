AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was recently asked if there was a chance he could reconcile with the team that selected him first overall.

“I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out, but we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” he said, via Sooner Scoop . “I think it’s pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There’s a lot of ups and downs, and a ton of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me. Teammates and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime. Just flew in last night from East Lansing, Mich., for Drew Stanton . He was my mentor, he was the quarterback in Cleveland when I got drafted. Just relationships like that that you’re just so thankful for. The support staff in Cleveland, the people in Cleveland; it’s a great sports town. I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment toward the city of Cleveland by any means.”

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things,” Mayfield added. “But that’s the stuff that’s out of my control, and let those things happen and fall into place. So now just controlling what I can and enjoying this (youth football camp).”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec looks at potential timelines for all of the Ravens players coming off serious injuries in 2021, starting with OLB Tyus Bowser who tore his Achilles in the regular-season finale on January 9. Zrebiec notes Bowser was back in the team facility three and a half months after the injury, so there’s a good chance he’s ready to play by the time the season starts in September.

Ravens second-round OLB David Ojabo also tore his Achilles, but it was in March at his pro day. He's been very optimistic about playing as a rookie but Zrebiec points out he has a more challenging road back than Bowser and likely will start the season on the non-football injury list with a chance to return to practice in October.

The Ravens have been publicly optimistic about RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both coming off torn ACL's and potentially a torn LCL in Dobbins' case as well. However, Zrebiec says the team has acknowledged both will probably start camp on the PUP list and neither will play in the preseason.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters tore his ACL in the same practice Edwards did last September. Zrebiec writes he also probably won't be ready for the start of camp but playing Week 1 is an attainable goal.

As for LT Ronnie Stanley, Zrebiec notes the Ravens were burned last year when they were too optimistic on his prognosis and he needed a second ankle surgery after just one game, so that's affected how they've treated all these other injuries. That said, Zrebiec says their comments so far indicate the biggest hurdle for Stanley is going to be knocking off the rust, not the ankle.

Zrebiec mentions DB Ar'Darius Washington broke his foot in practice late November and hasn't been on the field since. The Ravens and Washington's agent have been mum but Zrebiec notes that extended absence might indicate a Lisfranc injury.

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus thinks the Ravens should sign free-agent WR Will Fuller given he could play a similar role to recently traded WR Marquise Brown.

Steelers

Steelers T Trent Scott is happy to be in Pittsburgh and will play at whatever spot he is needed along the offensive line under OL coach Pat Meyer.

“I can do it all,” Scott said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But it’s just a matter of what they need or what they ask me to do. I had that familiarity with him, and so I had an opportunity to come here so I came here. I am pretty sure [Meyer encouraged the Steelers to reach out]. I am excited. I am excited to get the ball rolling.”