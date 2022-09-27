AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Browns DE Myles Garrett has been released from the hospital. He adds the cause of the crash was Garrett swerving to avoid an animal on a wet road.

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returned to game action for the first time in 20 months on Sunday. Dobbins told reporters that he was “blessed to be back out there” after the serious knee injury he suffered last year.

“It felt great. [I’m] blessed to be back out there. I’m the type of guy that – yes, I got back out there, I’m blessed, [and] I’m happy about that, but now it’s time for me to try to do what I do. And that’s run for 100 yards and stuff like that,” Dobbins said, via RavensWire.com.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Ravens are concerned DT Michael Pierce suffered a significant injury. He adds some potential free agent options who could help right now are former Ravens DT Brandon Williams and veteran DT Ndamukong Suh .

Former Broncos, Packers and Cardinals OL Zack Johnson worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday. Baltimore ended up signing him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

