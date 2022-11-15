AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start getting first-team reps in practice this week to prepare for his return to the field in Week 13.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that he really likes the way veteran RB Kenyan Drake has come on for them in recent weeks.

“Like I said, I think the blocking is improving, obviously all the reads, all the things we do. We have some good scheme stuff, so give everybody credit; it’s a team effort. Also, he is getting a feel for the way that the schemes work, the footwork. We run a lot of different kind of mid-line footwork schemes that a lot of people don’t use. He’s getting a feel for where his feet are going to be, where his eyes are going to be, where the blocks are coming from, the different fronts sometimes, where those guys are lined up and how those plays are going to be blocked. He’s probably getting a better feel for all of that,” Harbaugh said, per RavensWire.com.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said there is a chance S Minkah Fitzpatrick could return on Sunday following an appendectomy. (Mark Kaboly)

said there is a chance S could return on Sunday following an appendectomy. (Mark Kaboly) Tomlin also noted G Kevin Dotson may be limited with a hip issue and RB Najee Harris is having knee discomfort which won’t impact his game status. (Brooke Pryor)

may be limited with a hip issue and RB is having knee discomfort which won’t impact his game status. (Brooke Pryor) The Steelers worked our former Cardinals DB Jace Whittaker. (Aaron Wilson)