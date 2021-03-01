AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora identifies Browns WR Odell Beckham as a potential blockbuster trade candidate this offseason. While there’s no indication Beckham is available, it doesn’t mean a team in need of a receiver and disappointed that the top free agents have been tagged can’t blow Cleveland away with an offer.
- A league source tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram could make sense on a one-year deal for a contending team like the Browns and won’t be too expensive: “His market is one that’s tough to assess. He’s a productive player, but nowhere close to what he used to be. He’s not going to get $14 million again…”
Ravens
- According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, a source disputed a report that the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson are currently far apart in negotiations because they say the two sides haven’t started negotiations yet.
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette writes that the expected restructure of QB Ben Roethlisberger will get the Steelers under the cap. The rest of their budget will be determined by possible restructures for DL Stephon Tuitt and CB Steven Nelson along with potentially an extension for OLB T.J. Watt that lowers his $10 million 2021 cap hit.
- Bouchette lists OT Zach Banner, CB Cameron Sutton, CB Mike Hilton, DL Tyson Alualu and OL Matt Feiler as players the Steelers have a shot at retaining, though he adds they might have to cut Joe Haden to be able to afford to keep both Sutton and Hilton.
- In addition to LB Vince Williams and FB Derek Watt, Bouchette thinks Steelers TE Eric Ebron could be a cap casualty if Pittsburgh is able to find another cheaper option at the position, as they’re thin there right now.
- Bouchette says Chukwuma Okorafor and J.C. Hassenauer are the current projected starters at left tackle and center, which makes those two positions the Steelers’ top needs. Running back, cornerback and defensive line are also among their needs.
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)