AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reiterates Browns RB Kareem Hunt is still in the team’s plans for 2022 despite bringing back D’Ernest Johnson and using a fifth-round pick on Jerome Ford . If Cleveland doesn’t extend him before the season, however, Cabot acknowledges Hunt could walk in 2023.

Cabot believes there’s mutual interest between the Browns and DE Jadeveon Clowney and that they’re not that far apart on the money.

Dolphins southwest area scout Chris Buford is leaving to join the Browns as a national scout. (Pete Thamel)

Ravens

The Ravens have first-round DB Kyle Hamilton practicing with the speaker in his helmet during rookie minicamp.

“They didn’t give me a warning, so I didn’t know I had it until I came out for practice. But the first period we actually used it, [defensive coordinator] Coach [Mike] Macdonald said something, and I like (jumps back). I had a jump scare, because I didn’t know that he was going to be talking to me just yet. But I got used to it. The first time I heard it, I had no clue what he was saying. Now, I can kind of identify it pretty quickly. So, it’s a pretty cool nuance to NFL football that I appreciate for sure,” Hamilton explained, via RavensWire.com.

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett said Ben Roethlisberger called him and told him that if he needs anything or to bounce something off of him, he’s welcome to do so.

“He said he is always there for me if I have any questions or advice. He is an unbelievable player, a Hall of Famer. He is a guy who I will definitely use as a resource these coming weeks,” Pickett said, per Mark Kaboly.

Regarding the quarterback competition this summer, Pickett said: “I’ve got no shot if I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can to give myself the best shot, to operate out here.” (Brooke Pryor)