AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett said that reached out to DE Jadeveon Clowney prior to him signing a one-year extension.

“I told him to get his ass here. That was about it,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Garrett thinks he and Clowney were likely the league’s “best duo” and thinks they’ll be “really special this year.”

“We were probably the best duo in the league as far as getting pressure, not always completing the play,” Garrett said. “I know teams like to get it out a little bit quick against us, but trying to put pressure on them, getting hands up, just his athleticism, the wingspan, causing guys trouble, it’s a special combo, and if he comes back in shape, I think we’ll be able to do something really, really special this year as well.”

Browns DC Joe Woods believes the second year for Clowney in their system will help his production.

“I don’t know if you call them Batman and Robin or Batman and Batman, but just to have that counterpart opposite of Myles, when you go against offenses, they’re going to have to respect both defensive ends, so all of the attention doesn’t go to Myles,” Woods said. “Coming back in the second season, I know Jadeveon is going to have a full understanding of our defense and what we’re going to ask him to do. We also like to move those guys around, so I know he’s very comfortable. I saw him briefly when he came back and signed his contract, but we’re all excited to have him back in the building.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey spoke to the media about the defense under new DC Mike Macdonald who is rejoining the team from the collegiate ranks after a stint as the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

“I’m excited. I’m really excited for Mike – a coach I liked when he was here,” Humphrey said via Ravens Wire. “I know he went to Michigan and did well there; they won their conference and everything. So, I really just like the flexibility that I’ve been seeing with what he’s been doing. The vision that I’ve seen.”

Humphrey says the goal is for every defensive back to be able to play all over the secondary, which will allow them to disguise their looks to opposing offenses.

“I’m getting reps inside; I’m going to get some reps at safety; get some reps here; Chuck [Clark] comes down and plays corner. So, I think that flexibility is going to make us be able to do a lot of good things in the secondary,” he said. “And then also the difference of just changing up looks. A lot of times, if you show this, you play this; if you show this, you play this. Sometimes we’ll show the opposite; sometimes we’ll show this; sometimes we’ll show exactly what we’re doing. So, I think it will definitely keep the offense guessing a lot more than what we’ve been in the past. So, a couple of different things that I’ve seen so far, but I’ve really liked kind of the flexibility of Mike and ‘Harbs’ and everybody – it’s kind of a joint effort – has brought to our defense.”

Humphrey admitted there was some buy-in required from him and the other defensive backs.

“I think early on, when they first asked me to do that, I was like, ‘What is going on? Why would they…’ But I think it goes back to me; when I was at Alabama, I redshirted my freshman year, and I remember…Going into that spring, I just remember talking to myself and thinking to myself, ‘Man, when I get the chance to play, it doesn’t matter what position they ask me to play, I’m just going to play it and do the best that I can.’ And so, I think ever since then, it hasn’t really mattered what position anybody asked me to play; I’ve always tried to do what I can and just give the best ability that I can. So, for me, it doesn’t even matter where I play. If they tell me to put my hand in the dirt, then I might…I’m going to have to say something (laughter), but that year at ‘Bama just changed a lot for my mindset and just made me be thankful for any time a coach asks me to just go out there and be able to start.”

Steelers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes if Pickett is better than veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky , he’ll be the starter, as that is strictly the criteria Pittsburgh is looking at in the upcoming competition.

, he’ll be the starter, as that is strictly the criteria Pittsburgh is looking at in the upcoming competition. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly thinks the Steelers will wait to address their defensive line following the retirement of DL Stephon Tuitt and not rush to make a move right away. They have some younger players like Chris Wormley , Isaiahh Loudermilk and third-round rookie DeMarvin Leal they can evaluate.

and not rush to make a move right away. They have some younger players like , and third-round rookie they can evaluate. Kaboly points out most of the available options are older than 30, which Pittsburgh tends to shy away from. One option he mentions is DL Larry Ogunjobi if he’s healthy after a failed physical derailed a big deal with the Bears in March.

if he’s healthy after a failed physical derailed a big deal with the Bears in March. Brandon Hunt (pro scouting coordinator) and Rick Reiprish (college scouting coordinator) are no longer with the Steelers. Hunt took a football operations job with the Eagles. (Kaboly)

(pro scouting coordinator) and (college scouting coordinator) are no longer with the Steelers. Hunt took a football operations job with the Eagles. (Kaboly) Bruce McNorton is also no longer with the team. McNorton has been a scout for the Steelers for 22 years. (Ed Bouchette)