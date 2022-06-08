AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Diontae Johnson

Browns

Regarding the Browns excusing Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp, USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports both sides feel this is the best approach and is in their best interests. However, it may not reflect how things will be handled for training camp.

The Browns have hired Cyrus Wolford as a scouting assistant. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens CB John Harbaugh went into detail about CB Kyle Fuller, who he believes will most likely round out their secondary for 2022.

“Yes, oh yes, they’ll be plenty of snaps for these guys – we found that out last year,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s a veteran player. Kyle [Fuller] – he’s from Baltimore, as you probably know, and [he went to] Mount Saint Joseph High School. He’s a proven corner. He knows how to play the game, and fits what we’re trying to do right now in the secondary really well. I think his veteran presence is going to add a lot to our defense. I think it finished off our secondary, in terms of … Never say never, but for now, I feel really good about that group back there – I mean, really good, about the secondary, personnel-wise.”

Fuller’s one-year, $2.5 million deal includes a $1.12 million base salary and a signing bonus of $1.38 million. (Field Yates)

The Ravens plan to bring in free agent K Tristan Vizcaino for a tryout next week, assuming he’s not signed by then as he works through the workout circuit. (Tom Pelissero)

for a tryout next week, assuming he’s not signed by then as he works through the workout circuit. (Tom Pelissero) Ravens HC John Harbaugh said S Chuck Clark is considered a starter but added all of their safeties will get playing time. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said S is considered a starter but added all of their safeties will get playing time. (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens TE Nick Boyle said that he dropped 10-12 pounds over the offseason and thinks it will help his mobility. “I like to say: You take some load out of the car (and) the horsepower is still the same but you get to move a little faster.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson doesn’t seem to be too concerned about his contract status. Johnson made it clear that he wants to remain in Pittsburgh long-term.

“I’m not really worried about that,” Johnson said about his contract status, via ESPN.com. “There’s a lot of stuff going on out there, saying certain stuff about me.

“At the end of the day, I can only move forward and just control what I can control. I want to be here. I’m patient. I’m just going to keep working. My agent is going to do what he do in that situation, and I’m not going to focus on that.”

Johnson admitted he has kept up with the kind of contracts signed by other receivers this offseason.

“It’s not like you don’t see it,” Johnson said. “You see it. A bell rings in your head like, such and such got this and such and such got that. I try not to look at that or pocket watch. Whoever gets the contract, they deserve it. They obviously put in the time and work. My time is going to come. Just being patient. If it comes this year, it’s a blessing. If it don’t, keep working.”