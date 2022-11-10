AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, George Pickens

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb told reporters he is focused on the team and not the rushing title: “I think it would be a great team stat if we ever do that. I mean, I don’t think too much about it. I go to work every day and where I end up is where I end up.” (Chris Easterling)

Browns CB Denzel Ward (concussion) said he's set to play in Week 10: "Can't wait." (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Ravens were mentioned as a potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he polled sources from other teams. Baltimore definitely has the most need for a receiver of any of the teams Beckham could be considering.

Steelers

Steelers second-round WR George Pickens has made a terrific first impression on Pittsburgh so far in his rookie career. It hasn’t just been his ability to catch the ball, but Pickens’ tenacity as a blocker when he’s not getting the ball has also gone viral.

“He’s a competitor. The guys that love to play football, it shows up in everything that they do,” Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “He’s good with the ball, he’s good without the ball. He’s a football player. He loves to play.”

Pickens slipped to the Steelers in the second round — which he admits was surprising and frustrating for him — because other teams had concerns about perceived character issues dating back to college and high school. Tomlin said “I somewhat resent” that perception and it hasn’t been their experience with Pickens at all.

“This guy is doing everything that we asked him to do,” Tomlin said. “He’s playing football. A lot of people have incidents in the college background. I’m certainly not going to hold that against him. We did our due diligence where we’re completely comfortable with his character. He has displayed that since he’s been here.”