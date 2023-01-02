AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Browns

Browns C Ethan Pocic, who is set to become a free agent after this season, said that it would be a “dream come true” to re-sign with Cleveland.

“That would be a dream come true, man. That would be awesome,” Pocic said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So we’ll see what happens. That would be a dream come true, though.”

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt praised Pocic for effectively filling in for C Nick Harris after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener.

“What a great job [Pocic] has done really stepping in when Nick got hurt right away and never really missed a beat with him,” Van Pelt said. “A great job of the guys upstairs [in the front office] getting him into the building.”

Van Pelt believes that the organization would want to re-sign Pocic.

“I would think we would [want to re-sign him],” Van Pelt said. “I don’t make those decisions, but I don’t think there is anything in his play this year that we would say we wouldn’t want to see him again next year.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed that RT Jack Conklin suffered an ankle injury and CB Denzel Ward sustained a shoulder injury in the team’s win over the Commanders. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was unhappy with RB Gus Edwards having a decreased workload on Sunday: “Gus should have played more. There really is no excuse for that.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

The Steelers remain optimistic about making the playoffs with first-round QB Kenny Pickett at the helm, who has now made it two consecutive games with a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

“The kid’s growing before our eyes,” Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s making quality throws, leading us downfield. It’s really awesome, to be (24) years old and a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You got to love the way he’s leading that offense. And he keeps growing week in and week out.”

“Can’t say enough about our young QB,” Steelers HC Mike Tomlin added. “He smiles in the face of it. He’s always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy. And it’s just good to see the young guy.”

Somehow Pittsburgh remains alive for a wildcard berth after pulling themselves to 8-8 following a 2-6 start to the season, with Pickett’s improved play a big factor in that.

“I think it’s just confidence that I had in myself is showing up on the field, and I think guys are starting to feel that, which is always good,” Pickett said. “Going into the huddle and seeing how confident everyone is, as a quarterback, you know they have a lot of belief in you, and I have a lot of belief in those guys in the huddle. So, when that is there, you definitely have a shot.”