AFC Notes: Browns, Ronnie Stanley, Ravens, Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Browns

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes the NFL could choose to suspend Deshaun Watson indefinitely with certain conditions on when he is eligible and can apply for reinstatement, perhaps related to the status of the 24 and counting civil suits against him.

According to the Akron Beacon-Journal, Browns CB Denzel Ward should be ready for training camp after an MRI on his left foot showed no structural damage. Browns CB Greedy Williams is also dealing with a sprained ankle that isn’t expected to be a long-term issue.

A report from neo-trans.blog says that the Browns are scouting locations for a new stadium, as their current lease ends in 2028.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is “looking great” and must now get back into football shape.

“Ronnie’s ankle is looking great,” Harbaugh said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official site. “Ronnie’s mission right now will be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that’s what he’s working on.”

Harbaugh expects Stanley to play at his usual standard and says the offensive tackle is “really motivated” to return.

“I expect him to play like Ronnie Stanley,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really motivated to do it. Just talked to him again today. He’s chomping at the bit to get back. If he plays like Ronnie Stanley, and even better, than the significance is almost immeasurable. And that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Harbaugh said that RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both have “work to do” before returning from their knee injuries but didn’t give a timeline for their recovery.

"You talk to J.K., he's the starting running back today, he should've been practicing today," Harbaugh said. "But he's got work to do still, so does Gus. But they're both I think doing great. We'll see how they look when they come back. They all have a chance. We'll see."

Steelers

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick feels deserving of becoming the highest-paid safety in the league after finalizing a four-year, $73.6 million extension, but expects another player to inevitably pass him on the earning list.

"Yeah, I think I'm one of the best at what I do," Fitzpatrick said. "So obviously, you would like to be paid in that way and represented in that way. In a week from now or a year from now, somebody's obviously gonna pass it up, but you always want to raise the bar for the guys behind you, want to raise the bar for the people in our locker room. I think Mr. Rooney and (general manager) Omar (Khan), they see the work that I put in, and obviously my play on the field reflects that. They're willing to make me that, and I'm appreciative."

Fitzpatrick doesn't feel pressure to continue developing as a player but is focused on continuing his progression.

"Because I've done it, there's no pressure," Fitzpatrick said. "That's the standard that I hold myself to day in and day out."

Fitzpatrick also felt it was important to get a deal done ahead of training camp next month.

"It was important. I wanted to be out there with my teammates, practicing and competing," Fitzpatrick said. "The thing I appreciate the most about this organization is its commitment to winning. The season I came here, they lost their Hall of Fame QB. They could've tanked. But they went out, got me, and added some other guys. It was a season about winning."