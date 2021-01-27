AFC Notes: Bud Dupree, Bengals, Steelers

Steelers OLB Bud Dupree, unfortunately, tore his ACL at the beginning of December. Dupree was playing on the franchise tag and presumably looking at a big deal on the open market given Pittsburgh wouldn’t be able to retain him. But the injury introduced an element of uncertainty to his prospects of a new deal. Dupree said, however, that he’s recovering ahead of schedule and anticipates being ready for training camp with his new team.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Dupree said on NFL Media’s ‘Good Morning Football.’ “I’m ahead of schedule in rehab. It’s a great thing as always, it’s a blessing. I’m on track. And I’m going to be ready for camp. It’s a blessing to take the small things from a big injury like there was, and just know that I’m still able to perform next season.”

We have Dupree listed in our Top 100 2021 NFL Free Agents list.

