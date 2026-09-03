AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Fernando Carmona, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters the team has no plans to trade QB Anthony Richardson at this point, despite his public trade request, which Richardson doesn’t appear to mind.

“He is going to be an Indianapolis Colt this year,” Ballard said in his Tuesday press conference. “We forget how young he is sometimes. Really proud of his growth. There were two times in camp where I thought, OK, he’s starting to really show some poise. So the two-minute against New England, we’re backed up, I think it was 38 seconds left on the clock. Gets us in field-goal range to give us a chance to get points. And then during the Atlanta scrimmage, he had a tremendous two-minute [drive] also. So, it’s been fun to watch Anthony’s growth.”

“He’s a phenomenal teammate — and I don’t use that word lightly,” Ballard added. “Like, he is a great teammate. He likes to be around the team. He likes being part of the team. There’s never been a point — even going back into last year when he didn’t win the job — there’s not been one point where I’ve seen him hang his head and get salty. He’s a phenomenal teammate.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is entering the fourth year of his career in 2026. Houston WR Xavier Hutchinson thinks Stroud is in the “best shape” he’s seen during their time together.

“It’s not that he didn’t look healthy or not look in shape,” Hutchinson said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “But this is probably the best shape I’ve ever seen him from a physique standpoint.”

Stroud made an impact with his mobility throughout the Texans’ offseason program, saying he feels faster and has better durability to take hits.

“I do feel fast,” Stroud said. “You want to be explosive, but I also think it has to do with making sure you’re able to take hits.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans mentioned that Stroud has developed his pocket presence.

“[Stroud] has grown from the aspect of being able to really maneuver in the pocket,” Ryans said. “Not just maneuvering, but it’s keeping two hands on the football, it’s securing the football, it’s stepping up in the pocket and still keeping his eyes downfield. Making the proper read, still throwing strikes, that’s what’s impressive about him. He’s not getting flustered if things break down, he’s still able to maneuver and make those plays on the run.”

Titans

Titans fifth-round OL Fernando Carmona started out playing tennis in high school, but his size got him noticed by the football players, who tried to recruit him to the gridiron.

“Every afternoon the football players would yell at me from across the gate: ‘Come join us! Come join us!'” Carmona recalled, via the team website. “I was like, ‘Nope, I’m fine playing tennis. Sometime my junior year during summer, I looked at my brother and was like, ‘Let’s go to Burlington and get me some cleats. I want to go play football.'”

The Titans had hopes that Carmona could be a factor for them eventually but he’s already worked his way into the starting lineup at right guard.

“I thought he’s done an outstanding job,” Titans HC Robert Saleh said of Carmona. “We gave him the opportunity to step in there and show what he can do, and when he got in that spot, he just wouldn’t relent. And credit to him, he’s a mauler, he’s a fighter, he’s a strainer. He’s got a lot of work to do. As you guys know, he’s going to see some of the best D-tackles in all of football, but I do think he’s up for the challenge.”

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said Carmona has been developing at the rate the team expected so far.

“He’s everything we thought he’d be – he’s tough, he’s physical,” Borgonzi said. “But then he had an opportunity to run with the ones here a little bit in camp and I think he’s done a nice job with it. There’s always things with every player, but especially rookies, that they need improve on. But he’s done a nice job. We all liked his skillset coming out in terms of his size, his strength. He’s smart, he’s tough. He brings a little bit of nastiness to that group. So, you never know with those guys. I mean that’s such a characteristics position where, we’ve talked about this before with some of these guys, especially offensive line, where there’s certain character traits that sometimes make up for some other deficiencies.”