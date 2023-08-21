AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

During the broadcast of their preseason game with the Bears, Colts owner Jim Irsay addressed the situation with RB Jonathan Taylor.

“We’re excited to have Jonathan Taylor back,” Irsay said during the broadcast. “I know these things are always difficult, I respect any time people are, they’re trying to fight for their position for their families and all those things. And, you know, I’ve been around it so long that I just think the biggest thing that I preach is timing is everything. We’re really looking forward to him playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was. And we’re really excited to have him and we want to do everything we can to support him and embrace him as a Colt because he’s a great young man. I can’t say enough about him and his family. Look[,] you have these problems, you know how it is. You never go in with no problems at all. These days you hope you have fewer contractual problems because of the way the CBA is and they work a lot of things through. But you have them and that’s what I know [G.M.] Chris Ballard is going to work hard on and try to get the waters as calm as they can and go forward.”

Jaguars

After a strong outing from QB Nathan Rourke in the preseason, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said there is no competition for the No. 2 job, which belongs to QB C.J. Beathard.

“I thought Nathan did well again today,” Pederson said during a postgame press conference. “A couple of touchdown drives there and he’s done a nice job. He’s done exactly what we ask him to do. C.J. [Beathard] is our No. 2 and, obviously, Trevor [Lawrence] is our No. 1.”

The Jaguars released a statement on a non-football injury sustained by DT DaVon Hamilton: “DaVon Hamilton is currently dealing with a non-football related medical issue with his back. At this time we do not have a timetable for his return. Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.” (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he is happy with the progress that rookie QB C.J. Stroud has made during the course of the preseason.

“I think overall just with the operation of the offense, I thought C.J. was more efficient,” Ryans said, via the team’s website. “He felt more comfortable, and I think just everyone around him played better, which allowed him to play better. So I’m proud of the progression that C.J. took this week. That’s what we want to see.”

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans Roy Lopez injured his hamstring against DTinjured his hamstring against the Dolphins and the injury will not keep him out long-term.

Wilson also reports that Texans rookie OL Kilian Zierer suffered a sprained ankle against Miami and will miss a few weeks.