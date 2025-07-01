AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Treylon Burks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DB coach Anthony Perkins was asked about third-round DB Caleb Ransaw potentially playing safety instead of cornerback in his first season.

“Caleb’s doing awesome,” Perkins said. “We were very excited just during the draft process, we thought based on his skill set what he showed on tape, he’d be able to make that transition and play more at safety and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s done a tremendous job.”

“Every day’s a new day, every rep is a new rep, so he’s learning,” added Perkins. “All those safeties are learning, but he’s doing a tremendous job of picking it up. I think he’s super athletic. I think he’s got a very high ceiling in this league, and I’m excited to continue to see him grow within the scheme of our defense.”

Texans

C.J. Stroud did not throw during the Texans’ OTAs portion of their offseason program, but returned to full activity in minicamp. Stroud said his lack of participation in OTAs was because of his aggressive offseason training regimen, and any concerns were overblown.

“I was already throwing before you guys got to see me out there, pretty normally, I think y’all don’t have much to talk about so everything is blown up,” Stroud said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “I’m fine, man.”

Regarding dealing with shoulder soreness last season, Stroud points out he never required surgery and doesn’t consider it a big deal.

“I never thought too much of it. It’s not that big of [a deal]. And I did not get surgery or anything like that,” Stroud said. “I’m fine. It’s not as bad as people making it seem.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they are making it a priority to protect Stroud going forward.

“It’s important for me to just make sure we’re protecting him,” Ryans said. “To make sure we know what’s best for C.J. and not really worry about the outside opinions. Nobody knows the information about our players more than me.”

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks has not lost his faith after a tumultuous start to his professional career.

“It really starts with your mental, man,” Burks said, via the team’s website. “Tearing an ACL, having any big injury like that, is definitely devastating. I did it by the grace of God, just to make it simple. I wouldn’t be able to do it without Him, without the courage He provides me. My daughter, my wife, a lot of friends, family. It means more when you are able to do it for just a bigger purpose than just yourself, I pride myself on that. I’m just blessed by the grace of God, and the people that have poured into me, and have worked with me every day to get me back to where I am now. I am just extremely excited to get back and play ball again.” Burks has reinvented himself and has found himself appreciating his career more than he did in the past. “I never questioned God, like, ‘Why me?” Burks said. “But it did put the mindset in my head, on if I still love the game, because it comes with a lot. And, just from going out every day, seeing what the guys are going through, watching it from home, it made me miss it more, and (now I want) to honor it. Every day that I am here at this facility, and every day that I am working, I don’t take it for granted. It means a lot more to me now. I’m not saying it didn’t mean a lot before, but it definitely means more now.” Players usually say they’re out to prove their naysayers wrong, Burks instead said he’s hoping to prove himself right. “I am not going out to prove nobody wrong, I am going out to prove myself right,” he said. “I tore my ACL (last October) and I am running. I am running routes, doing everything within those seven months, and it’s like, “Wow.” And it’s nobody but God who made it happen. That’s who I play for and that’s who I lean on. I am not worried about whoever is in the room or whoever we’ve got. We’re a team and we’re going to go out and play ball.”