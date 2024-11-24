AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Rex Ryan, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DT Zach Sieler on DE Chop Robinson ’s play this month: “A lot of guys talk about a rookie wall. I’ve seen him do everything he can to not let that happen … He’s only going up right now.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

on DE ’s play this month: “A lot of guys talk about a rookie wall. I’ve seen him do everything he can to not let that happen … He’s only going up right now.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel confirmed the report that the Dolphins received a trade offer of a 5th-round pick from the Ravens for DE Calais Campbell , which led to him throwing an “adult temper tantrum” to keep Campbell. (Louis-Jacques)

confirmed the report that the Dolphins received a trade offer of a 5th-round pick from the Ravens for DE , which led to him throwing an “adult temper tantrum” to keep Campbell. (Louis-Jacques) Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on the upcoming matchup with Green Bay: “We want to show everybody on prime time what we can do.” (Joe Schad)

on the upcoming matchup with Green Bay: “We want to show everybody on prime time what we can do.” (Joe Schad) Tua on playing in cold weather and if it will be a factor: “I’m excited to kill narratives. Let’s go. Bring it on.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Amidst all the turmoil with the Jets this season, former HC Rex Ryan advocated to be the next coach to replace Robert Saleh. Ryan mentioned his tough mentality and love for the organization as why he’s the best fit to coach the team.

“I had a vision for the team and we weren’t gonna take any shit,” Ryan said, via Bart & Hahn. “And that’s exactly how Dan Campbell is. And that’s what I think, the other thing is, too, get a guy that connects with the fan base and all that. That’s why I want to be the next coach of the Jets.”

“That’s what gonna separate me from all these other guys you’re gonna bring in. Your [Jon] Grudens, your whoever, whatever. Give me a break. They ain’t fu — they ain’t New York Jets. I’m all about the Jets. . . . .And the great thing is — here’s the great thing. Yeah, you get a second chance at it and that doesn’t happen very often. Well, when it does it’s usually special. And so we’ll find out if I get that chance or not. If not, I hope they have one hell of a guy in place ‘cause I still wanna be a fan of the Jets. I still wanna be, but you know when I look around I know nobody’s better than me. So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Despite recent reports of conflict with owner Woody Johnson and the staff, Ryan praised Johnson and feels he gave the team everything they wanted.

“Woody Johnson was awesome. I can just tell you firsthand from my perspective, he was fantastic. You know what he’s guilty of? He’s guilty of giving you what you want. And that’s exactly what happened with this group. He gave them exactly what they wanted. You’re convincing him that all you need is a quarterback? Well, he gave you a quarterback. The one that you picked. He gave you everything that you asked for.”

Jordan Schultz reports that Aaron Rodgers and the narrative of a bad relationship between Jets QBand Johnson is “overblown” with the two staying in contact and even having dinner together a few weeks ago.

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye following the team’s loss to the Dolphins: “Just hurting ourselves. … the penalties set us back and put us behind the eight ball.” (Chad Graff)

following the team’s loss to the Dolphins: “Just hurting ourselves. … the penalties set us back and put us behind the eight ball.” (Chad Graff) Patriots OT Vederian Lowe : “We just didn’t bring it today. We need to come in tomorrow and be ready to be coached hard.” (Graff)

: “We just didn’t bring it today. We need to come in tomorrow and be ready to be coached hard.” (Graff) Patriots HC Jerod Mayo : “We came out flat. … No excuses from me and hopefully no excuses from the players.” (Graff)

: “We came out flat. … No excuses from me and hopefully no excuses from the players.” (Graff) Mayo added that he pulled OL Demontrey Jacobs from the game and replaced him with Sidy Sow because Jacobs was having a “tough game.” (Doug Kyed)