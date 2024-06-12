AFC Notes: Caleb Farley, Mac Jones, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville traded for QB Mac Jones in the offseason after his Patriots’ tenure didn’t end up the way many envisioned. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson stated that Jones recaptured his joy for the game and discussed his competition with QB C.J. Beathard.

“He’s the ultimate pro. He’s done a great job since he’s been here, spending time studying the offense, getting caught up in the offense,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jags Wire. “You can see why I liked him coming out of college, when [I was] looking at quarterbacks back then … [he] throws a really good ball.”

“That’s the joy and the fun I think that he wanted to get back to a little bit, and he’s done a great job for us. We’re excited to have him. Gives us a great room with he and C.J. kind of competing in that role, and he’s done a nice job.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson has been enamored with second-round CB Kamari Lassiter through offseason workouts.

“I’ve been so amazed by him, man,” Anderson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s been making plays left and right all over the field. He’s electric, man. Another young guy that we can’t wait to keep seeing grow and stuff like that. And I think he can do great things for this defense and be a part of something special that we have going on here.”

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley admits he thought his career was coming to an end after suffering a herniated disk that required a microdiscectomy.

“I’ve been feeling extremely grateful,” Farley said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I don’t think you guys understand. I really truly believed I would never play football again. To be out here and running around, I just feel grateful.”

Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie said Farley responded incredibly well to his injury and has proven to be a “very competitive guy.”

“I don’t think anybody could really relate to what he’s going through,” Awuzie said Thursday. “It’s always about how you respond to it. I saw very quickly he’s a very competitive guy.”

Farley is ready to compete for a role in training camp.

“I’m ready to come to training camp not to participate, to come compete,” Farley said.

Titans HC Brian Callahan said Farley would likely have to be a special teams contributor in order to be active on game day.

“Yeah, you have to, just same reason,” Callahan said, via Around The NFL. “If you’re not one of the top two or three guys, you’re going to have to contribute on teams. And he’s a guy in that mold that if you’re trying to get a hat on game day and be one of the [48] active, you’ve got to play a role on special teams, especially as a skill player.“