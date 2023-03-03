AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he doesn’t know when the NFL will reinstate WR Calvin Ridley, but they’re anticipating it happening.

“We really don’t, no. We really don’t,” Pederson said, via The Florida Times Union. “It’s in the league’s hands, but we’re just waiting for that day.”

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said the team is already accounting for Ridley’s contract in their future salary cap figures.

“We’ve already planned for that. We understand that at some point he’s going to be reinstated. Those dollars are dollars we’re not spending. Those are dollars that we have in the bank to make sure that when he is reinstated, it’s accounted for,” Baalke explained.

Pederson is excited to get to work with Ridley and believes he’ll be an excellent target for QB Trevor Lawrence.

“We’re looking forward to that day. I can only go off of what I’ve seen on film. He’s excitable. He’s a top receiver in this league when he’s on his game,” Pederson said. “I’m excited when that day comes that we can embrace him onto our team, and he gives us just another weapon, potentially, for Trevor.”

Titans

Titans’ new OC Tim Kelly doesn’t think their offense was overly predictable last season and feels certain aspects like weather and injuries impacted how their offense operated.

“I didn’t think we were predictable last year,” Kelly said, via Paul Kuharsky. “I think there’s some times where certain games, certain things, weather, people you have available, things along those lines, there are a lot of elements that go into predictability or perceived predictability, so I wouldn’t say that we were predictable last year.”

Kelly doesn’t think that Tennessee’s run-first approach on first downs made them easy to read, but intends on building their offense.

“I didn’t, but again, as I said, there are a lot of things that go into calling a game,” Kelly said. “Last year was last year, but moving forward I can tell you what we’re going to do and what we’re going to try to do, and how we’re going to build this offense.”