AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Colts QB Competition, Texans, Titans

Colts

Anthony Richardson enters the training camp competing against Daniel Jones for the Colts’ starting quarterback job. Richardson is focused on working as if he will be the “Day One starter” and is comfortable with whatever decision HC Shane Steichen makes.

“I’ve just got to work as if I am going to be the Day One starter,” Richardson said, via PFT. “Regardless of what decision they make, I’m still working, trying to improve. They’re going to make the best decision for this team, and that’s what we need. This team wants to win the Super Bowl. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. I’m just working as if I am the starter, and if I don’t get the job, you know, glory to God.”

For Jones, he’s not looking too far ahead to Week 1 and is trying to be the best he can in practice.

“All of our jobs as players is to come out, work and improve every day,” Jones said. “You’re human, you think about where you are and how it’s going, but I’ve got to do the best I can to focus on what’s in front of me.”

Texans

The Texans added a lot of speed to their receivers group this offseason with Christian Kirk, Justin Watson and Day 2 rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Recently signed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson thinks Houston has established the fastest receiving corps he’s ever seen.

“It’s like the Daytona 500. We’re running fast every play. Everybody fast,” Gardner-Johnson said, via NFL.com. “All the cars are competing for first place. We’ve got a fast receiver corps. I’m going to be honest, it’s probably one of the fastest corps I’ve ever seen. But they’re a dynamic group with different skill sets. They’re diverse. They understand that (quarterback) C.J. (Stroud) needs them. They need C.J. and C.J. needs them. They work very well in practice. We have our days. They win some, we win some. But today we got the best of the NASCAR group.”

As for Higgins, DB Jalen Pitre called him a “smooth receiver” with great route-running ability.

“Smooth receiver,” Pitre said. “Like you said, he’s very tall and very long, but he has every route in his arsenal. So, you definitely got to play him honest. Then, obviously, like we all would guess, when it’s up in the air, he’s going to go and get it. So, he’s a great playmaker for us to have. I’m excited about what the future holds for him.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward feels like he’s approaching his rookie season with a “target on my back” after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I don’t think I’m being welcomed in (the league) with open arms,” Ward said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back. There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates.”

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi hasn’t noticed any change in Ward’s demeanor from the pre-draft process to now.

“I haven’t seen him change one bit from the time I met him before we picked him,” Borgonzi said. “That’s what makes him special. He doesn’t hear all the noise. He does carry that chip on his shoulder, which is a good thing. He has a really good demeanor about him. He’s confident. He knows who he is. I don’t think being the No. 1 pick has changed him at all. He comes out here and works just like he did last year in Miami.”

Ward is being challenged to attempt difficult throws in training camp. Borgonzi called the rookie a “work in progress” and wants to see him learn from mistakes.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Borgonzi said. “We want him to come out here and compete and lead this team. That’s the expectation at the end of the day, that he continues to get better. He’s a rookie. Just like all these other guys, he’s going to make mistakes and learn from it, but you want to see growth.”