AFC Notes: Cam Ward, K’Lavon Chaisson, Patriots, Raiders, Titans

Patriots

New England signed OLB K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal this offseason, and he’s posted a career high in sacks and tackles for loss. The former first-round pick was quick to give his teammates all the credit in the world for helping him be in the best possible position for success.

“It’s meant everything,” Chaisson said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I think the biggest thing to me is I always give credit to everyone else who’s on the field. It’s impossible without them. I think having a phenomenal offense puts you in the position where you can rush the passer and pin your ears back and get these opportunities.

“We have great defensive backs. Obviously got All-Pros back there, Pro Bowlers. When you have all these great pieces together, a lot of great things can happen once you’re on the field.”

Raiders

With a win by the Giants, the Raiders are now on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The franchise last selected first overall in 2006 and chose LSU QB JaMarcus Russell .

. Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson on QB Cam Miller being claimed by the Dolphins : “Disappointing to lose him because we put a lot of time in, and he’s put a lot of time in…he’s a hard worker and certainly somebody that we valued here. Hard to lose a guy like that late in the season.” ( Gutierrez

Titans

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward said that he’s grateful for the experience he had during his rookie season and believes that it will help him develop moving forward, even though the team wasn’t successful this season.

“For sure,” he said, via the team’s website. “For everyone, both sides of the ball, myself individually and for the franchise. It’s something that I don’t take lightly because every time you step on the field you never know when it could be your last down. So, I’m blessed. … It’s God and my O-line that’s keeping me healthy the entire way and I know they’re going to keep on doing it. I think (the experience is) going to be a key reason why I think I’ll end up where I will be. Just from seeing everything to playing with different people each and every week due to injuries. And I think just continuing to get me through my journey to being a high level quarterback and being a guy that can throw the ball a lot and win a lot of games.” Ward admitted that the season went by quick but he got more comfortable week-by-week, especially with his teammates. “For sure,” Ward said. “Just because every week you learn something different, every week you play against different—whether it’s a person or a specific scheme. And I think just each and every week you learn more about yourself and your teammates.” According to Dianna Russini, the Browns, Giants, Steelers, and Titans all had internal discussions about Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman before he announced he was returning next season.