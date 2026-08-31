AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts signed P Rigoberto Sanchez to a two-year contract extension on August 27, with a base value of $7 million in new money, including $3.5 million in total guarantees and $2.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. (OTC)

Texans

Texans WR Jaylin Noel said that having a second season in the same system helps him gain more confidence off the field, which he hopes will translate on game day.

“It’s a huge gap between where I was from year one to year two,” Noel said, via Texans Wire. “The game’s honestly slowed down to this point. Just being in year two of an offense that was new to us last year, it’s helped a lot. Even something that with my time away, just being able to step back and watch extra film and still going through all the install with the team and stuff like that was something that I benefited from. Obviously, I would want to be out on the field getting those reps throughout the start of training camp, but being able to step back and mentally lock in and get those mental reps meant a lot for me.”

Titans

The Titans struggled to connect on deep passes through their first two preseason games. Tennessee OC Brian Daboll explained that creating more explosive plays encompasses “everybody,” including receivers taking proper angles, protection, and QB Cam Ward hitting his targets.

“The intermediate chunk plays, whether that’s layered throws or man-to-man throws. I mean, that’s encompassing everybody. It’s incumbent upon the receiver to take proper angles. It’s incumbent on the protection. And then ultimately, Cam hitting plays. It’s just not on Cam, certainly not on Cam — all of it. It’s a combination of things. We’ve been working on it. We’ll continue to work on it. That’s part of the execution stuff we’re going to continue to grind away at. That’s an element of our offense we’ve got to improve,” Daboll said, via TitansWire.